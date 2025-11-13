PoP Planet (P) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PoP Planet (P), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PoP Planet (P) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PoP Planet (P), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.80M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 140.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.16M All-Time High: $ 0.151 All-Time Low: $ 0.0276190896233671 Current Price: $ 0.02716

PoP Planet (P) Information PoPP is an AI-powered decentralized identity platform that analyzes on-chain behavior to dynamically tag users, seamlessly connecting them with tailored dApps while enabling precise, privacy-first audience targeting for developers. PoPP is an AI-powered decentralized identity platform that analyzes on-chain behavior to dynamically tag users, seamlessly connecting them with tailored dApps while enabling precise, privacy-first audience targeting for developers. Official Website: https://popp.club/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zkJEyzI1GxoPmao6wfKTUpG_-q0sLiip/view?usp=drive_link Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x810DF4c7Daf4eE06AE7c621D0680E73a505C9A06

PoP Planet (P) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PoP Planet (P) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of P tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many P tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand P's tokenomics, explore P token's live price!

How to Buy P Interested in adding PoP Planet (P) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy P, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. PoP Planet (P) Price History Analysing the price history of P helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. P Price Prediction Want to know where P might be heading? Our P price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

