What is PoP Planet (P)

PoPP is an AI-powered decentralized identity platform that analyzes on-chain behavior to dynamically tag users, seamlessly connecting them with tailored dApps while enabling precise, privacy-first audience targeting for developers. PoPP is an AI-powered decentralized identity platform that analyzes on-chain behavior to dynamically tag users, seamlessly connecting them with tailored dApps while enabling precise, privacy-first audience targeting for developers.

PoP Planet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PoP Planet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check P staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about PoP Planet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PoP Planet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PoP Planet Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PoP Planet (P) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PoP Planet (P) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PoP Planet.

Check the PoP Planet price prediction now!

PoP Planet (P) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PoP Planet (P) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about P token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PoP Planet (P)

Looking for how to buy PoP Planet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PoP Planet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

P to Local Currencies

Try Converter

PoP Planet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PoP Planet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PoP Planet How much is PoP Planet (P) worth today? The live P price in USD is 0.11377 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current P to USD price? $ 0.11377 . Check out The current price of P to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of PoP Planet? The market cap for P is $ 15.93M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of P? The circulating supply of P is 140.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of P? P achieved an ATH price of 0.15013296267605908 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of P? P saw an ATL price of 0.06398758089266599 USD . What is the trading volume of P? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for P is $ 1.35M USD . Will P go higher this year? P might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out P price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

PoP Planet (P) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets