OpenZK Network (OZK) Information OpenZK Network is a revolutionary Layer 2 powered by ZK Rollup technology, seamlessly integrating ETH staking, restaking, and stablecoin rewards. Effortlessly stake and bridge your assets to unlock multi-layered rewards and lightning-fast, low-cost transactions. Experience the next evolution of DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and trading—all in one place with OpenZK. Official Website: https://www.openzk.net Whitepaper: https://docs.openzk.net/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x737D461917CCF0fA28A52Da30672e2DdC214F0bF Buy OZK Now!

OpenZK Network (OZK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OpenZK Network (OZK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 15.00B $ 15.00B $ 15.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.44M $ 5.44M $ 5.44M All-Time High: $ 0.0059 $ 0.0059 $ 0.0059 All-Time Low: $ 0.000233196505601701 $ 0.000233196505601701 $ 0.000233196505601701 Current Price: $ 0.0003627 $ 0.0003627 $ 0.0003627 Learn more about OpenZK Network (OZK) price

OpenZK Network (OZK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OpenZK Network (OZK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OZK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OZK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OZK's tokenomics, explore OZK token's live price!

