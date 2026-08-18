Owlto Finance Price(OWL)
The live Owlto Finance (OWL) price today is ￡ 0.0008214, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current OWL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0008214 per OWL.
Owlto Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- OWL. During the last 24 hours, OWL traded between ￡ 0.0008106 (low) and ￡ 0.0011903 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, OWL moved -0.05% in the last hour and -1.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 81.98K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of Owlto Finance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 81.98K. The circulating supply of OWL is --, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.64M.
-0.05%
+0.26%
-1.99%
-1.99%
Track the price changes of Owlto Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.000001555
|+0.26%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0004283
|-34.28%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.0001986
|-19.48%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.0031436
|-79.29%
Today, OWL recorded a change of ￡ +0.000001555 (+0.26%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0004283 (-34.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, OWL saw a change of ￡ -0.0001986 (-19.48%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0031436 (-79.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Owlto Finance (OWL)?
Check out the Owlto Finance Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Owlto Finance recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the OWL market: bearish, bullish 25% | bearish 75%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
**Market Structure:** OWL_USDT is currently trading at 0.004343 on the 4-hour timeframe, situated approximately 4.8% below the central pivot level of 0.004562. The price is hovering near the S1 support level at 0.004372, with only a narrow 2.3% buffer remaining to reach the next key support level at 0.004242. Overall, the current market structure indicates a downward trend, placing it in a relatively weak zone within the broader support-resistance framework. **Momentum Status:** Both the MA (Moving Average) group and the EMA (Exponential Moving Average) group are showing a balanced configuration of 7 buys, 0 neutrals, and 0 sells. The short-term moving average system displays a consistent alignment. However, the MACD indicator has formed a death cross, signaling a divergence between the fast and slow momentum lines. Meanwhile, the RSI remains within a neutral range, with no clear concentration or distinct momentum patterns evident. **Key Price Levels:** The first major resistance level, R1, is positioned at 0.004692, approximately 8.0% above the current price. On the downside, the primary support level, S1, lies at 0.004372, just 0.7% away from the current price, making it a critical near-term barrier. Additionally, the secondary support level, S2, sits at 0.004242, roughly 2.3% below the current price, serving as an important defensive zone for potential downside moves.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Owlto Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Owlto Finance (OWL), an AI-powered interoperability protocol that enables fast, low-cost, and secure cross-chain transfers and execution, which is built to scale the liquidity and adoption of native tokens, stablecoins, RWA across ecosystems.
For a more in-depth understanding of Owlto Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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