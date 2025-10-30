What is OpenVPP (OVPP)

OpenVPP Provides a Digital Payments Network for the $10T Power & Utilities Industry. Designed to connect the world's energy payments systems, OpenVPP combines regulated, revenue grade metering, measurement, verification, and insantenous settlement for Distributed Energy Resources, DERs at global scale. OpenVPP Provides a Digital Payments Network for the $10T Power & Utilities Industry. Designed to connect the world's energy payments systems, OpenVPP combines regulated, revenue grade metering, measurement, verification, and insantenous settlement for Distributed Energy Resources, DERs at global scale.

OpenVPP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



OpenVPP (OVPP) Tokenomics

How to buy OpenVPP (OVPP)

You can easily purchase OpenVPP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OpenVPP How much is OpenVPP (OVPP) worth today? The live OVPP price in USD is 0.02155 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current OVPP to USD price? $ 0.02155 . Check out The current price of OVPP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of OpenVPP? The market cap for OVPP is $ 17.24M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of OVPP? The circulating supply of OVPP is 800.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OVPP? OVPP achieved an ATH price of 0.28680257838566486 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OVPP? OVPP saw an ATL price of 0.000026830293467548 USD . What is the trading volume of OVPP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OVPP is $ 511.17K USD . Will OVPP go higher this year? OVPP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OVPP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

OpenVPP (OVPP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

