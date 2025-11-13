Overlay Protocol (OVL) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 684.16K
Total Supply:
$ 88.87M
Circulating Supply:
$ 10.91M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.27M
All-Time High:
$ 0.44
All-Time Low:
$ 0.10678946055291266
Current Price:
$ 0.06269
Overlay Protocol (OVL) Information

Overlay is building the first decentralized data derivatives protocol. This makes real-world metrics tradable — from ETH burn to Twitch stats, CS2 skins, temperature, and even adult content trends — all on-chain and counterparty-free. Overlay utilizes a dynamic mint/burn model built around the $OVL token to enable counterparty-free trades, eliminating traditional limitations of two-sided liquidity required for similar product classes in the past. With this model, the liquidity problem besetting long-tail assets and exotic markets is solved.

Official Website:
https://overlay.market/#/
Whitepaper:
https://redrct.overlay.market/whitepaper
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x1F34c87ded863Fe3A3Cd76FAc8adA9608137C8c3

Overlay Protocol (OVL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Overlay Protocol (OVL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of OVL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many OVL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand OVL's tokenomics, explore OVL token's live price!

