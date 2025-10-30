What is Overlay Protocol (OVL)

Overlay is building the first decentralized data derivatives protocol. This makes real-world metrics tradable — from ETH burn to Twitch stats, CS2 skins, temperature, and even adult content trends — all on-chain and counterparty-free. Overlay utilizes a dynamic mint/burn model built around the $OVL token to enable counterparty-free trades, eliminating traditional limitations of two-sided liquidity required for similar product classes in the past. With this model, the liquidity problem besetting long-tail assets and exotic markets is solved.

Overlay Protocol (OVL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Overlay Protocol (OVL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OVL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Overlay Protocol How much is Overlay Protocol (OVL) worth today? The live OVL price in USD is 0.07673 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current OVL to USD price? $ 0.07673 . Check out The current price of OVL to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Overlay Protocol? The market cap for OVL is $ 837.38K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of OVL? The circulating supply of OVL is 10.91M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OVL? OVL achieved an ATH price of 0.7841389069548613 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OVL? OVL saw an ATL price of 0.10678946055291266 USD . What is the trading volume of OVL? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OVL is $ 55.80K USD . Will OVL go higher this year? OVL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OVL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Overlay Protocol (OVL) Important Industry Updates

