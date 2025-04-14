What is OVER (OVER)

OverProtocol is a Layer 1 blockchain that enables individuals to run full nodes on their personal computers. Through the OverScape app, anyone can participate as a validator without requiring specialized knowledge. By reducing reliance on institutional validators, OverProtocol creates new financial opportunities and aims to establish a stable, global P2P financial network. Users can validate transactions, propose blocks, and earn native OVER tokens as rewards.

OVER Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OVER, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

OVER Price History

Tracing OVER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy OVER (OVER)

OVER to Local Currencies

OVER Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OVER, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of OVER (OVER) today? The live price of OVER (OVER) is 0.02717 USD . What is the market cap of OVER (OVER)? The current market cap of OVER is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OVER by its real-time market price of 0.02717 USD . What is the circulating supply of OVER (OVER)? The current circulating supply of OVER (OVER) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of OVER (OVER)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of OVER (OVER) is 0.32 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of OVER (OVER)? The 24-hour trading volume of OVER (OVER) is $ 280.59K USD .

