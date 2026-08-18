Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Osmosis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Osmosis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About OSMO

OSMO Price Info

What is OSMO

OSMO Whitepaper

OSMO Official Website

OSMO Tokenomics

OSMO Price Forecast

OSMO History

OSMO Buying Guide

OSMO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

OSMO Spot

OSMO USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Osmosis (OSMO) Technical Analysis Today

Osmosis (OSMO) Technical Analysis Today

The Osmosis Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OSMO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Osmosis's analysis below.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03003---0.67%-9.44%-52.88%
Know more about Osmosis Price

Osmosis Capital Flow

Net InflowOSMOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.03
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.03
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.03
2026-08-15-$0.03 M0.03
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Osmosis

Trade Osmosis (OSMO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Osmosis price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OSMO/USDT
$0.03003
$0.03003$0.03003
-0.85%
2.53M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OSMO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OSMO
OSMO
USD
USD

1 OSMO = 0.03003 USD