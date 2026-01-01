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The live Orta Chain price today is 0.0459 GBP.ORTA market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time ORTA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Orta Chain price today is 0.0459 GBP.ORTA market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time ORTA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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ORTA Price Info

What is ORTA

ORTA Whitepaper

ORTA Official Website

ORTA Tokenomics

ORTA Price Forecast

ORTA History

ORTA Buying Guide

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Orta Chain Logo

Orta Chain Price(ORTA)

1 ORTA to GBP Live Price:

￡0.033507
￡0.033507￡0.033507
-2.75%1D
GBP
Orta Chain (ORTA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:43:12 (UTC+8)

Orta Chain Price Today

The live Orta Chain (ORTA) price today is ￡ 0.0459, with a 2.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORTA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0459 per ORTA.

Orta Chain currently ranks #4379 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ORTA. During the last 24 hours, ORTA traded between ￡ 0.0459 (low) and ￡ 0.0472 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.444248524666390633, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0110387493211966422.

In short-term performance, ORTA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +4.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 45.90.

Orta Chain (ORTA) Market Information

No.4379

￡ 0.00
￡ 0.00￡ 0.00

￡ 45.90
￡ 45.90￡ 45.90

￡ 4.59M
￡ 4.59M￡ 4.59M

0.00
0.00 0.00

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

0.00%

2026-01-01 00:00:00

￡ 0.009125
￡ 0.009125￡ 0.009125

ETH

The current Market Cap of Orta Chain is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 45.90. The circulating supply of ORTA is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.59M.

Orta Chain Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0459
￡ 0.0459￡ 0.0459
24H Low
￡ 0.0472
￡ 0.0472￡ 0.0472
24H High

￡ 0.0459
￡ 0.0459￡ 0.0459

￡ 0.0472
￡ 0.0472￡ 0.0472

￡ 0.444248524666390633
￡ 0.444248524666390633￡ 0.444248524666390633

￡ 0.0110387493211966422
￡ 0.0110387493211966422￡ 0.0110387493211966422

0.00%

-2.75%

+4.08%

+4.08%

Orta Chain (ORTA) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Orta Chain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.000947-2.75%
30 Days￡ -0.0088-16.09%
60 Days￡ -0.0116-20.18%
90 Days￡ -0.0206-30.98%
Orta Chain Price Change Today

Today, ORTA recorded a change of ￡ -0.000947 (-2.75%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Orta Chain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0088 (-16.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Orta Chain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ORTA saw a change of ￡ -0.0116 (-20.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Orta Chain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0206 (-30.98%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Orta Chain (ORTA)?

Check out the Orta Chain Price History page now.

Analysis for Orta Chain

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Orta Chain recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence Orta Chain's prices?

Several key factors influence Orta Chain (ORTA) prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Technology developments and platform updates
4. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth
5. Regulatory news affecting blockchain projects
6. Supply and demand dynamics
7. Investor speculation and whale activity
8. Competition from similar blockchain platforms
9. Adoption rate of Orta Chain's services
10. General economic conditions and risk appetite

Why do people want to know Orta Chain's price today?

People want to know Orta Chain (ORTA) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing for buying/selling, tracking investment performance, and staying updated on market trends. Real-time pricing helps traders capitalize on volatility.

Price Prediction for Orta Chain

Orta Chain (ORTA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ORTA in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Orta Chain (ORTA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Orta Chain could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Orta Chain will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ORTA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Orta Chain Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Orta Chain in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Orta Chain? Buying ORTA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Orta Chain. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Orta Chain (ORTA) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over 0.00 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Orta Chain will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Orta Chain (ORTA) Guide

What can you do with Orta Chain

Owning Orta Chain allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Orta Chain (ORTA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Orta Chain (ORTA)

Orta Chain is a crypto-native financial and accounting infrastructure designed to help businesses integrate blockchain technology into their existing off-chain operations. The platform focuses on practical use cases such as digital asset management, peer-to-peer transactions, subscription and payment workflows, and automated crypto accounting, enabling companies to operate efficiently in a decentralized environment without requiring deep blockchain expertise. The project has completed its Initial Vestra Offering (IVO) through the Brolyz launchpad. As part of its initial rollout, Brolyz became the first enterprise customer, using Orta Chain’s infrastructure in a live production environment.

Orta Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Orta Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Orta Chain Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemInfrastructure

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Orta Chain

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:43:12 (UTC+8)

Orta Chain (ORTA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Orta Chain

ORTA USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ORTA with leverage. Explore ORTA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Orta Chain (ORTA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Orta Chain price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ORTA/USDT
￡0.033507
￡0.033507￡0.033507
-2.75%
1.00K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ORTA-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ORTA
ORTA
GBP
GBP

1 ORTA = 0.033507 GBP