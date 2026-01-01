Orta Chain Price Today

The live Orta Chain (ORTA) price today is ￡ 0.0459, with a 2.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORTA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0459 per ORTA.

Orta Chain currently ranks #4379 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ORTA. During the last 24 hours, ORTA traded between ￡ 0.0459 (low) and ￡ 0.0472 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.444248524666390633, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0110387493211966422.

In short-term performance, ORTA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +4.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 45.90.

Orta Chain (ORTA) Market Information

Rank No.4379 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 45.90￡ 45.90 ￡ 45.90 Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 4.59M￡ 4.59M ￡ 4.59M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Issue Date 2026-01-01 00:00:00 Issue Price ￡ 0.009125￡ 0.009125 ￡ 0.009125 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Orta Chain is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 45.90. The circulating supply of ORTA is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.59M.