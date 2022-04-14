Okratech Token (ORT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Okratech Token (ORT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Okratech Token (ORT) Information OrtJob is a new blockchain platform powered by DeFi and self governing DAO created to actualize these two dreams as it delivers freelance jobs based on a secure, decentralized technology. Freelancers will have a vast variety of job options as well as payment methods to choose from. It allows users transparency as they can look at detailed reviews and descriptions of the employer and freelancer. The greatest benefit of this platform has to be that there is NO COMMISSION, meaning users will not be skimped out of any hard worked money. Official Website: https://ortcoin.org/ Whitepaper: https://ortcoin.org/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9e711221b34a2d4b8f552bd5f4a6c4e7934920f7 Buy ORT Now!

Okratech Token (ORT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Okratech Token (ORT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.20M $ 5.20M $ 5.20M Total Supply: $ 900.00M $ 900.00M $ 900.00M Circulating Supply: $ 816.72M $ 816.72M $ 816.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.73M $ 5.73M $ 5.73M All-Time High: $ 0.05899 $ 0.05899 $ 0.05899 All-Time Low: $ 0.001356615264875941 $ 0.001356615264875941 $ 0.001356615264875941 Current Price: $ 0.006363 $ 0.006363 $ 0.006363 Learn more about Okratech Token (ORT) price

Okratech Token (ORT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Okratech Token (ORT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ORT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ORT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ORT's tokenomics, explore ORT token's live price!

Okratech Token (ORT) Price History Analysing the price history of ORT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ORT Price History now!

ORT Price Prediction Want to know where ORT might be heading? Our ORT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ORT token's Price Prediction now!

