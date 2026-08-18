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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ORDI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ORDI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About ORDI

ORDI Price Info

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ORDI (ORDI) Technical Analysis Today

ORDI (ORDI) Technical Analysis Today

The ORDI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ORDI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ORDI's analysis below.

ORDI (ORDI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$3.335---3.42%-9.18%-19.99%
Know more about ORDI Price

ORDI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ORDI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 4
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
3.3346
3.3343
R2
3.3343
3.3339
R1
3.3336
3.3337
PP
3.3333
3.3333
S1
3.3326
3.3329
S2
3.3323
3.3327
S3
3.3316
3.3323

ORDI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.31M
$10.34 M
$10.65 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.09M
3-Day Active Buys
$2.83 M
3-Day Active Sells
$2.92 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$6.77 M
7-Day Active Sells
$6.73 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ORDI Capital Flow

Net InflowORDIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.10 M3.34
2026-08-17-$0.15 M3.40
2026-08-16$0.02 M3.42
2026-08-15-$0.05 M3.42
2026-08-14-$0.24 M3.42

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ORDI

Trade ORDI (ORDI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ORDI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ORDI/USDT
$3.335
$3.335$3.335
-1.76%
20.19K (USDT)
ORDI/USDC
$3.334
$3.334$3.334
-1.73%
16.15K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ORDI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ORDI
ORDI
USD
USD

1 ORDI = 3.335 USD