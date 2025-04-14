What is ORDI (ORDI)

ORDI is the first token created in accordance with the BRC-20 fungible token standard on the Bitcoin blockchain.

ORDI is the first token created in accordance with the BRC-20 fungible token standard on the Bitcoin blockchain.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ORDI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ORDI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ORDI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ORDI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ORDI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

ORDI Price History

Tracing ORDI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy ORDI (ORDI)

ORDI can be purchased on MEXC and other cryptocurrency exchanges.

ORDI to Local Currencies

1 ORDI to VND ₫ 167,948.55 1 ORDI to AUD A$ 10.4145 1 ORDI to GBP ￡ 4.978 1 ORDI to EUR € 5.764 1 ORDI to USD $ 6.55 1 ORDI to MYR RM 28.8855 1 ORDI to TRY ₺ 249.293 1 ORDI to JPY ¥ 943.331 1 ORDI to RUB ₽ 540.1785 1 ORDI to INR ₹ 563.693 1 ORDI to IDR Rp 111,016.9325 1 ORDI to KRW ₩ 9,357.1335 1 ORDI to PHP ₱ 373.874 1 ORDI to EGP ￡E. 333.9845 1 ORDI to BRL R$ 38.252 1 ORDI to CAD C$ 9.1045 1 ORDI to BDT ৳ 795.7595 1 ORDI to NGN ₦ 10,530.5005 1 ORDI to UAH ₴ 270.384 1 ORDI to VES Bs 465.05 1 ORDI to PKR Rs 1,837.275 1 ORDI to KZT ₸ 3,391.983 1 ORDI to THB ฿ 220.9315 1 ORDI to TWD NT$ 212.875 1 ORDI to AED د.إ 24.0385 1 ORDI to CHF Fr 5.371 1 ORDI to HKD HK$ 50.7625 1 ORDI to MAD .د.م 60.653 1 ORDI to MXN $ 131.8515

ORDI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ORDI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ORDI What is the price of ORDI (ORDI) today? The live price of ORDI (ORDI) is 6.55 USD . What is the market cap of ORDI (ORDI)? The current market cap of ORDI is $ 137.55M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ORDI by its real-time market price of 6.55 USD . What is the circulating supply of ORDI (ORDI)? The current circulating supply of ORDI (ORDI) is 21.00M USD . What was the highest price of ORDI (ORDI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of ORDI (ORDI) is 96.393 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ORDI (ORDI)? The 24-hour trading volume of ORDI (ORDI) is $ 3.18M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

