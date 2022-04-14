Orderly Network (ORDER) Tokenomics
Orderly Network is an Omnichain orderbook and clearinghouse shared between different blockchains. Orderly offers spot and perpetual futures orderbooks across Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base and Near, while expanding to other blockchains. We operate as an infrastructure provider, onboarding brokers via our SDK. The brokers onboard different categories of traders - retail, professional and institutional. This is analogous to a decentralized CME, eventually with hundreds of brokers on top. The Orderly Chain, powered by OP stack and Celestia DA, is the clearinghouse that settles all trades across 20+ brokers on top of Orderly.
Understanding the tokenomics of Orderly Network (ORDER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ORDER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ORDER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
