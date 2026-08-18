Orderly Network (ORDER) Technical Analysis Today The Orderly Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ORDER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Orderly Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Orderly Network (ORDER) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0276 -- -3.16% -14.29% -47.23%

Orderly Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Orderly Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02772 0.02771 R2 0.02771 0.02771 R1 0.02771 0.02771 PP 0.0277 0.0277 S1 0.0277 0.0277 S2 0.02769 0.0277 S3 0.02769 0.02769

Orderly Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.25M $3.26 M $3.51 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Orderly Network Capital Flow Net Inflow ORDERUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-15 $0.04 M 0.03 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Orderly Network (ORDER) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Orderly Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ORDER / USDT $0.0276 $0.0276 $0.0276 -2.81% 1.81M (USDT) Trade