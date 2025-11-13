Oracle (ORCLON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Oracle (ORCLON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Oracle (ORCLON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Oracle (ORCLON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 662.58K Total Supply: $ 2.92K Circulating Supply: $ 2.92K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 662.58K All-Time High: $ 329.19 All-Time Low: $ 223.2148184410282 Current Price: $ 227.04

Oracle (ORCLON) Information Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. Official Website: https://app.ondo.finance/assets/orclon Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8a23C6BaadB88512b30475C83Df6A63881e33e1E

Oracle (ORCLON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Oracle (ORCLON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ORCLON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ORCLON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ORCLON's tokenomics, explore ORCLON token's live price!

How to Buy ORCLON Interested in adding Oracle (ORCLON) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ORCLON, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Oracle (ORCLON) Price History Analysing the price history of ORCLON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. ORCLON Price Prediction Want to know where ORCLON might be heading? Our ORCLON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

