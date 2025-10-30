The live Oracle price today is 271.4 USD. Track real-time ORCLON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ORCLON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Oracle price today is 271.4 USD. Track real-time ORCLON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ORCLON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Oracle Logo

Oracle Price(ORCLON)

1 ORCLON to USD Live Price:

$271.4
-1.47%1D
USD
Oracle (ORCLON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:41:18 (UTC+8)

Oracle (ORCLON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 271.38
24H Low
$ 282.63
24H High

$ 271.38
$ 282.63
$ 344.869728008825
$ 223.2148184410282
-1.20%

-1.47%

-0.49%

-0.49%

Oracle (ORCLON) real-time price is $ 271.4. Over the past 24 hours, ORCLON traded between a low of $ 271.38 and a high of $ 282.63, showing active market volatility. ORCLON's all-time high price is $ 344.869728008825, while its all-time low price is $ 223.2148184410282.

In terms of short-term performance, ORCLON has changed by -1.20% over the past hour, -1.47% over 24 hours, and -0.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Oracle (ORCLON) Market Information

No.2347

$ 725.01K
$ 56.32K
$ 725.01K
2.67K
2,671.3530303
ETH

The current Market Cap of Oracle is $ 725.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.32K. The circulating supply of ORCLON is 2.67K, with a total supply of 2671.3530303. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 725.01K.

Oracle (ORCLON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Oracle for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -4.0491-1.47%
30 Days$ -10.36-3.68%
60 Days$ +21.4+8.56%
90 Days$ +21.4+8.56%
Oracle Price Change Today

Today, ORCLON recorded a change of $ -4.0491 (-1.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Oracle 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -10.36 (-3.68%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Oracle 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ORCLON saw a change of $ +21.4 (+8.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Oracle 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +21.4 (+8.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Oracle (ORCLON)?

Check out the Oracle Price History page now.

What is Oracle (ORCLON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Oracle is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Oracle investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ORCLON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Oracle on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Oracle buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Oracle Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Oracle (ORCLON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Oracle (ORCLON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Oracle.

Check the Oracle price prediction now!

Oracle (ORCLON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Oracle (ORCLON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORCLON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Oracle (ORCLON)

Looking for how to buy Oracle? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Oracle on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ORCLON to Local Currencies

1 Oracle(ORCLON) to VND
7,141,891
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to AUD
A$412.528
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to GBP
203.55
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to EUR
233.404
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to USD
$271.4
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to MYR
RM1,139.88
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to TRY
11,390.658
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to JPY
¥41,795.6
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to ARS
ARS$389,942.092
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to RUB
21,777.136
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to INR
24,067.752
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to IDR
Rp4,523,331.524
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to PHP
15,996.316
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to EGP
￡E.12,810.08
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BRL
R$1,460.132
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to CAD
C$377.246
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BDT
33,181.364
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to NGN
392,761.938
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to COP
$1,060,156.25
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to ZAR
R.4,695.22
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to UAH
11,396.086
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to TZS
T.Sh.668,471.77
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to VES
Bs59,436.6
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to CLP
$255,658.8
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to PKR
Rs76,817.056
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to KZT
143,977.7
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to THB
฿8,804.216
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to TWD
NT$8,337.408
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to AED
د.إ996.038
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to CHF
Fr217.12
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to HKD
HK$2,106.064
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to AMD
֏103,902.776
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to MAD
.د.م2,513.164
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to MXN
$5,029.042
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to SAR
ريال1,017.75
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to ETB
Br41,733.178
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to KES
KSh35,067.594
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to JOD
د.أ192.4226
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to PLN
993.324
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to RON
лв1,191.446
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to SEK
kr2,562.016
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BGN
лв455.952
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to HUF
Ft91,103.552
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to CZK
5,707.542
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to KWD
د.ك83.0484
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to ILS
882.05
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BOB
Bs1,875.374
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to AZN
461.38
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to TJS
SM2,496.88
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to GEL
738.208
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to AOA
Kz248,762.526
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BHD
.د.ب102.3178
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BMD
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to DKK
kr1,747.816
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to HNL
L7,137.82
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to MUR
12,367.698
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to NAD
$4,695.22
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to NOK
kr2,732.998
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to NZD
$472.236
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to PAB
B/.271.4
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to PGK
K1,142.594
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to QAR
ر.ق987.896
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to RSD
дин.27,441.254
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to UZS
soʻm3,269,878.766
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to ALL
L22,697.182
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to ANG
ƒ485.806
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to AWG
ƒ485.806
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BBD
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BAM
KM455.952
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BIF
Fr800,358.6
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BND
$350.106
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BSD
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to JMD
$43,394.146
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to KHR
1,089,958.684
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to KMF
Fr114,802.2
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to LAK
5,899,999.882
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to LKR
රු82,616.874
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to MDL
L4,608.372
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to MGA
Ar1,217,039.02
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to MOP
P2,171.2
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to MVR
4,152.42
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to MWK
MK471,180.254
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to MZN
MT17,345.174
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to NPR
रु38,500.804
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to PYG
1,924,768.8
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to RWF
Fr394,344.2
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to SBD
$2,233.622
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to SCR
3,764.318
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to SRD
$10,486.896
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to SVC
$2,374.75
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to SZL
L4,695.22
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to TMT
m952.614
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to TND
د.ت798.4588
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to TTD
$1,837.378
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to UGX
Sh945,557.6
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to XAF
Fr153,612.4
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to XCD
$732.78
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to XOF
Fr153,612.4
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to XPF
Fr27,954.2
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BWP
P3,636.76
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to BZD
$545.514
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to CVE
$25,728.72
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to DJF
Fr48,309.2
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to DOP
$17,426.594
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to DZD
د.ج35,273.858
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to FJD
$613.364
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to GNF
Fr2,359,823
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to GTQ
Q2,078.924
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to GYD
$56,812.162
1 Oracle(ORCLON) to ISK
kr33,653.6

Oracle Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Oracle, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Oracle Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Oracle

How much is Oracle (ORCLON) worth today?
The live ORCLON price in USD is 271.4 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ORCLON to USD price?
The current price of ORCLON to USD is $ 271.4. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Oracle?
The market cap for ORCLON is $ 725.01K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ORCLON?
The circulating supply of ORCLON is 2.67K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ORCLON?
ORCLON achieved an ATH price of 344.869728008825 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ORCLON?
ORCLON saw an ATL price of 223.2148184410282 USD.
What is the trading volume of ORCLON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ORCLON is $ 56.32K USD.
Will ORCLON go higher this year?
ORCLON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ORCLON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Oracle (ORCLON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

