Orca (ORCA) Technical Analysis Today The Orca Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ORCA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Orca's analysis below. Sign Up

Orca (ORCA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.0512 -- -0.92% -10.73% -27.75%

Orca Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Orca across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 0 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.0506 1.0503 R2 1.0503 1.0499 R1 1.0496 1.0497 PP 1.0493 1.0493 S1 1.0486 1.0489 S2 1.0483 1.0487 S3 1.0476 1.0483

Orca Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.20M $1.56 M $1.76 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Orca Capital Flow Net Inflow ORCAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.06 M 1.06 2026-08-17 $0.11 M 1.07 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 1.04 2026-08-15 $0.05 M 1.05 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 1.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Orca (ORCA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Orca price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ORCA / USDT $1.0512 $1.0512 $1.0512 -1.52% 57.32K (USDT) Trade ORCA / USDC $1.0516 $1.0516 $1.0516 -1.27% 50.25K (USDT) Trade