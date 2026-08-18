Opinion (OPN) Technical Analysis Today The Opinion Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OPN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Opinion's analysis below. Sign Up

Opinion (OPN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05822 -- +15.19% -6.85% -66.64%

Opinion Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Opinion across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 5 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05818 0.05815 R2 0.05815 0.05813 R1 0.05813 0.05812 PP 0.0581 0.0581 S1 0.05808 0.05808 S2 0.05805 0.05807 S3 0.05803 0.05805

Opinion Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.45M $1.48 M $2.93 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.57 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.57 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.78 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.77 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Opinion Capital Flow Net Inflow OPNUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.13 M 0.06 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.05 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.05 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.05 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 0.05 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Opinion (OPN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Opinion price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume OPN / USDT $0.05825 $0.05825 $0.05825 +12.12% 1.43M (USDT) Trade OPN / USDC $0.05807 $0.05807 $0.05807 +12.10% 1.02M (USDT) Trade