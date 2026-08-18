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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OpenGradient, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OpenGradient, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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OpenGradient (OPG) Technical Analysis Today

OpenGradient (OPG) Technical Analysis Today

The OpenGradient Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OPG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OpenGradient's analysis below.

OpenGradient (OPG) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.10143--+7.31%-3.95%-57.21%
Know more about OpenGradient Price

OpenGradient Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OpenGradient across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 4
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 4Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1019
0.1017
R2
0.1017
0.1015
R1
0.1016
0.1015
PP
0.1014
0.1014
S1
0.1013
0.1012
S2
0.1011
0.1012
S3
0.1009
0.1011

OpenGradient Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.11M
$1.87 M
$1.98 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.26 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.22 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.34 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.32 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

OpenGradient Capital Flow

Net InflowOPGUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.12 M0.10
2026-08-17-$0.05 M0.10
2026-08-16$0.13 M0.10
2026-08-15$0.14 M0.10
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about OpenGradient

Trade OpenGradient (OPG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live OpenGradient price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OPG/USDT
$0.10143
$0.10143$0.10143
+5.27%
1.18M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OPG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OPG
OPG
USD
USD

1 OPG = 0.10143 USD