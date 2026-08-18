OpenGradient (OPG) Technical Analysis Today The OpenGradient Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OPG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OpenGradient's analysis below. Sign Up

OpenGradient (OPG) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.10143 -- +7.31% -3.95% -57.21%

OpenGradient Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OpenGradient across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1019 0.1017 R2 0.1017 0.1015 R1 0.1016 0.1015 PP 0.1014 0.1014 S1 0.1013 0.1012 S2 0.1011 0.1012 S3 0.1009 0.1011

OpenGradient Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.11M $1.87 M $1.98 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.26 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.22 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.34 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.32 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. OpenGradient Capital Flow Net Inflow OPGUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.12 M 0.10 2026-08-17 -$0.05 M 0.10 2026-08-16 $0.13 M 0.10 2026-08-15 $0.14 M 0.10 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.09 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade OpenGradient (OPG) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live OpenGradient price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume OPG / USDT $0.10143 $0.10143 $0.10143 +5.27% 1.18M (USDT) Trade