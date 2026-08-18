OpenGradient Price(OPG)
The live OpenGradient (OPG) price today is ￡ 0.10156, with a 5.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPG to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.10156 per OPG.
OpenGradient currently ranks #400 by market capitalisation at ￡ 19.30M, with a circulating supply of 190.00M OPG. During the last 24 hours, OPG traded between ￡ 0.09468 (low) and ￡ 0.10156 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.3520443513658659069, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.1016087943927613761.
In short-term performance, OPG moved +4.33% in the last hour and +7.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 91.43K.
No.400
19.00%
BASE
The current Market Cap of OpenGradient is ￡ 19.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 91.43K. The circulating supply of OPG is 190.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 101.56M.
+4.33%
+5.41%
+7.26%
+7.26%
Track the price changes of OpenGradient for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0038051
|+5.41%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.00334
|-3.19%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.05304
|-34.31%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.14204
|-58.31%
Today, OPG recorded a change of ￡ +0.0038051 (+5.41%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00334 (-3.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, OPG saw a change of ￡ -0.05304 (-34.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.14204 (-58.31%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of OpenGradient (OPG)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate OpenGradient recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the OPG market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
OPG_USDT is currently trading above the 0.0966 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.09715, closely approaching the pivot zone. The price remains confined within a narrow range bounded by S1 and R1 levels. In the short term, the moving average cluster shows a bullish arrangement, while the long-term trend continues to exhibit a choppy pattern. The pivot system indicates that the price has not yet effectively breached key resistance levels, suggesting the market structure is in a transitional phase of balance between bulls and bears. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, signaling divergence in momentum direction. The divergence between the fast and slow lines generates a bullish signal relative to the short-term moving averages, while the RSI reading has returned to the neutral zone, indicating a temporary equilibrium between buying and selling forces. Volatility has not expanded significantly, and the KDJ and StochRSI values confirm that there is currently no strong directional momentum driving the market, leaving it in a state of converging energy. Near-term resistance lies at 0.0986, approximately 1.5% above the current price. The first support level below is at 0.0940, roughly 3.2% away from the current price. Further reference levels include the upper band at 0.1012 and the lower band at 0.0920. If the price fails to sustain itself above the 0.0966 pivot, it will directly test the densely populated liquidity zones below, while upward movement remains constrained by the previous high-pressure zone.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of OpenGradient could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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OpenGradient is the Network for Open Intelligence — a decentralized infrastructure network designed to host, execute, and verify AI models at scale. The network operates as a specialized AI coprocessor, enabling applications, blockchains, and agents to outsource compute to a dedicated network of GPU and TEE nodes. Validators verify every computational proof (TEE attestation or zkML proof) at consensus before it settles on-chain, enabling trustless usage of AI from any network or application. The platform hosts 2,000+ models, has processed 2M+ verifiable inferences, and generated 500K+ cryptographic proofs. Backed by a16z crypto, Coinbase Ventures, and 30+ strategic investors ($9.5M raised).
For a more in-depth understanding of OpenGradient, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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