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The live OpenGradient price today is 0.10156 GBP.OPG market cap is 19,296,400 GBP. Track real-time OPG to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live OpenGradient price today is 0.10156 GBP.OPG market cap is 19,296,400 GBP. Track real-time OPG to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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OpenGradient Logo

OpenGradient Price(OPG)

1 OPG to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0741388
￡0.0741388￡0.0741388
+5.41%1D
GBP
OpenGradient (OPG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:55:17 (UTC+8)

OpenGradient Price Today

The live OpenGradient (OPG) price today is ￡ 0.10156, with a 5.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPG to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.10156 per OPG.

OpenGradient currently ranks #400 by market capitalisation at ￡ 19.30M, with a circulating supply of 190.00M OPG. During the last 24 hours, OPG traded between ￡ 0.09468 (low) and ￡ 0.10156 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.3520443513658659069, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.1016087943927613761.

In short-term performance, OPG moved +4.33% in the last hour and +7.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 91.43K.

OpenGradient (OPG) Market Information

No.400

￡ 19.30M
￡ 19.30M￡ 19.30M

￡ 91.43K
￡ 91.43K￡ 91.43K

￡ 101.56M
￡ 101.56M￡ 101.56M

190.00M
190.00M 190.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

19.00%

BASE

The current Market Cap of OpenGradient is ￡ 19.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 91.43K. The circulating supply of OPG is 190.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 101.56M.

OpenGradient Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.09468
￡ 0.09468￡ 0.09468
24H Low
￡ 0.10156
￡ 0.10156￡ 0.10156
24H High

￡ 0.09468
￡ 0.09468￡ 0.09468

￡ 0.10156
￡ 0.10156￡ 0.10156

￡ 0.3520443513658659069
￡ 0.3520443513658659069￡ 0.3520443513658659069

￡ 0.1016087943927613761
￡ 0.1016087943927613761￡ 0.1016087943927613761

+4.33%

+5.41%

+7.26%

+7.26%

OpenGradient (OPG) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of OpenGradient for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0038051+5.41%
30 Days￡ -0.00334-3.19%
60 Days￡ -0.05304-34.31%
90 Days￡ -0.14204-58.31%
OpenGradient Price Change Today

Today, OPG recorded a change of ￡ +0.0038051 (+5.41%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OpenGradient 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00334 (-3.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OpenGradient 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OPG saw a change of ￡ -0.05304 (-34.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OpenGradient 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.14204 (-58.31%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of OpenGradient (OPG)?

Check out the OpenGradient Price History page now.

Analysis for OpenGradient

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate OpenGradient recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

OpenGradient market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the OPG market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

OPG_USDT is currently trading above the 0.0966 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.09715, closely approaching the pivot zone. The price remains confined within a narrow range bounded by S1 and R1 levels. In the short term, the moving average cluster shows a bullish arrangement, while the long-term trend continues to exhibit a choppy pattern. The pivot system indicates that the price has not yet effectively breached key resistance levels, suggesting the market structure is in a transitional phase of balance between bulls and bears. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, signaling divergence in momentum direction. The divergence between the fast and slow lines generates a bullish signal relative to the short-term moving averages, while the RSI reading has returned to the neutral zone, indicating a temporary equilibrium between buying and selling forces. Volatility has not expanded significantly, and the KDJ and StochRSI values confirm that there is currently no strong directional momentum driving the market, leaving it in a state of converging energy. Near-term resistance lies at 0.0986, approximately 1.5% above the current price. The first support level below is at 0.0940, roughly 3.2% away from the current price. Further reference levels include the upper band at 0.1012 and the lower band at 0.0920. If the price fails to sustain itself above the 0.0966 pivot, it will directly test the densely populated liquidity zones below, while upward movement remains constrained by the previous high-pressure zone.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence OpenGradient's prices?

OpenGradient (OPG) prices are influenced by: supply and demand dynamics, overall crypto market sentiment, Bitcoin price movements, trading volume and liquidity, technological developments and platform updates, adoption rate by AI/ML developers, competition from similar projects, regulatory news, and broader economic conditions affecting risk assets.

Why do people want to know OpenGradient's price today?

People want to know OpenGradient (OPG) price today for several key reasons: to make informed trading decisions, monitor their investment portfolio value, identify buying or selling opportunities, track market trends, calculate potential profits or losses, and assess the token's performance against other cryptocurrencies.

Price Prediction for OpenGradient

OpenGradient (OPG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OPG in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
OpenGradient (OPG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of OpenGradient could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price OpenGradient will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OPG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking OpenGradient Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest OpenGradient in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with OpenGradient? Buying OPG is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy OpenGradient. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your OpenGradient (OPG) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and OpenGradient will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy OpenGradient (OPG) Guide

What can you do with OpenGradient

Owning OpenGradient allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying OpenGradient (OPG) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
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Futures trading fees:
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What is OpenGradient (OPG)

OpenGradient is the Network for Open Intelligence — a decentralized infrastructure network designed to host, execute, and verify AI models at scale. The network operates as a specialized AI coprocessor, enabling applications, blockchains, and agents to outsource compute to a dedicated network of GPU and TEE nodes. Validators verify every computational proof (TEE attestation or zkML proof) at consensus before it settles on-chain, enabling trustless usage of AI from any network or application. The platform hosts 2,000+ models, has processed 2M+ verifiable inferences, and generated 500K+ cryptographic proofs. Backed by a16z crypto, Coinbase Ventures, and 30+ strategic investors ($9.5M raised).

OpenGradient Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OpenGradient, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OpenGradient Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Base EcosystemBinance Alpha Spotlight

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OpenGradient

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:55:17 (UTC+8)

OpenGradient (OPG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about OpenGradient

OPG USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on OPG with leverage. Explore OPG USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade OpenGradient (OPG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live OpenGradient price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OPG/USDT
￡0.0741388
￡0.0741388￡0.0741388
+5.40%
939.63K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OPG-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

OPG
OPG
GBP
GBP

1 OPG = 0.0741388 GBP