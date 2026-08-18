OpenGradient Price Today

The live OpenGradient (OPG) price today is ￡ 0.10156, with a 5.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPG to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.10156 per OPG.

OpenGradient currently ranks #400 by market capitalisation at ￡ 19.30M, with a circulating supply of 190.00M OPG. During the last 24 hours, OPG traded between ￡ 0.09468 (low) and ￡ 0.10156 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.3520443513658659069, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.1016087943927613761.

In short-term performance, OPG moved +4.33% in the last hour and +7.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 91.43K.

OpenGradient (OPG) Market Information

Rank No.400 Market Cap ￡ 19.30M￡ 19.30M ￡ 19.30M Volume (24H) ￡ 91.43K￡ 91.43K ￡ 91.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 101.56M￡ 101.56M ￡ 101.56M Circulation Supply 190.00M 190.00M 190.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 19.00% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of OpenGradient is ￡ 19.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 91.43K. The circulating supply of OPG is 190.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 101.56M.