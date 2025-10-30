The live OpenxAI Network price today is 0.379 USD. Track real-time OPENX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OPENX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live OpenxAI Network price today is 0.379 USD. Track real-time OPENX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OPENX price trend easily at MEXC now.

OpenxAI Network Logo

OpenxAI Network Price(OPENX)

1 OPENX to USD Live Price:

$0.379
$0.379$0.379
-5.25%1D
USD
OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:41:11 (UTC+8)

OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.3693
$ 0.3693$ 0.3693
24H Low
$ 0.4172
$ 0.4172$ 0.4172
24H High

$ 0.3693
$ 0.3693$ 0.3693

$ 0.4172
$ 0.4172$ 0.4172

$ 2.0299262343053925
$ 2.0299262343053925$ 2.0299262343053925

$ 0.0939673303769838
$ 0.0939673303769838$ 0.0939673303769838

-3.40%

-5.25%

+70.56%

+70.56%

OpenxAI Network (OPENX) real-time price is $ 0.379. Over the past 24 hours, OPENX traded between a low of $ 0.3693 and a high of $ 0.4172, showing active market volatility. OPENX's all-time high price is $ 2.0299262343053925, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0939673303769838.

In terms of short-term performance, OPENX has changed by -3.40% over the past hour, -5.25% over 24 hours, and +70.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Market Information

No.1561

$ 3.79M
$ 3.79M$ 3.79M

$ 74.39K
$ 74.39K$ 74.39K

$ 37.90M
$ 37.90M$ 37.90M

10.00M
10.00M 10.00M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

10.00%

BASE

The current Market Cap of OpenxAI Network is $ 3.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.39K. The circulating supply of OPENX is 10.00M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.90M.

OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of OpenxAI Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.021-5.25%
30 Days$ -0.3103-45.02%
60 Days$ -0.121-24.20%
90 Days$ -0.121-24.20%
OpenxAI Network Price Change Today

Today, OPENX recorded a change of $ -0.021 (-5.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OpenxAI Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.3103 (-45.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OpenxAI Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OPENX saw a change of $ -0.121 (-24.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OpenxAI Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.121 (-24.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of OpenxAI Network (OPENX)?

Check out the OpenxAI Network Price History page now.

What is OpenxAI Network (OPENX)

OpenxAI is a P2P permissionless AI protocol. What Bitcoin did for money OpenxAI does for intelligence.

OpenxAI Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OpenxAI Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OPENX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OpenxAI Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OpenxAI Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OpenxAI Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will OpenxAI Network (OPENX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your OpenxAI Network (OPENX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for OpenxAI Network.

Check the OpenxAI Network price prediction now!

OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OpenxAI Network (OPENX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OPENX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OpenxAI Network (OPENX)

Looking for how to buy OpenxAI Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OpenxAI Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OPENX to Local Currencies

1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to VND
9,973.385
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to AUD
A$0.57608
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to GBP
0.28425
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to EUR
0.32594
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to USD
$0.379
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to MYR
RM1.5918
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to TRY
15.90663
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to JPY
¥58.366
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to ARS
ARS$544.53962
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to RUB
30.41096
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to INR
33.60972
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to IDR
Rp6,316.66414
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to PHP
22.33826
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to EGP
￡E.17.8888
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BRL
R$2.03902
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to CAD
C$0.52681
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BDT
46.33654
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to NGN
548.47743
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to COP
$1,480.46875
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to ZAR
R.6.5567
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to UAH
15.91421
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to TZS
T.Sh.933.49595
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to VES
Bs83.001
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to CLP
$357.018
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to PKR
Rs107.27216
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to KZT
201.0595
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to THB
฿12.29476
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to TWD
NT$11.64288
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to AED
د.إ1.39093
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to CHF
Fr0.3032
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to HKD
HK$2.94104
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to AMD
֏145.09636
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to MAD
.د.م3.50954
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to MXN
$7.02287
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to SAR
ريال1.42125
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to ETB
Br58.27883
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to KES
KSh48.97059
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to JOD
د.أ0.268711
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to PLN
1.38714
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to RON
лв1.66381
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to SEK
kr3.57776
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BGN
лв0.63672
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to HUF
Ft127.22272
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to CZK
7.97037
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to KWD
د.ك0.115974
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to ILS
1.23175
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BOB
Bs2.61889
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to AZN
0.6443
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to TJS
SM3.4868
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to GEL
1.03088
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to AOA
Kz347.38761
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BHD
.د.ب0.142883
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BMD
$0.379
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to DKK
kr2.44076
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to HNL
L9.9677
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to MUR
17.27103
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to NAD
$6.5567
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to NOK
kr3.81653
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to NZD
$0.65946
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to PAB
B/.0.379
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to PGK
K1.59559
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to QAR
ر.ق1.37956
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to RSD
дин.38.32069
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to UZS
soʻm4,566.26401
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to ALL
L31.69577
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to ANG
ƒ0.67841
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to AWG
ƒ0.67841
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BBD
$0.758
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BAM
KM0.63672
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BIF
Fr1,117.671
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BND
$0.48891
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BSD
$0.379
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to JMD
$60.59831
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to KHR
1,522.08674
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to KMF
Fr160.317
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to LAK
8,239.13027
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to LKR
රු115.37139
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to MDL
L6.43542
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to MGA
Ar1,699.5497
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to MOP
P3.032
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to MVR
5.7987
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to MWK
MK657.98569
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to MZN
MT24.22189
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to NPR
रु53.76494
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to PYG
2,687.868
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to RWF
Fr550.687
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to SBD
$3.11917
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to SCR
5.25673
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to SRD
$14.64456
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to SVC
$3.31625
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to SZL
L6.5567
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to TMT
m1.33029
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to TND
د.ت1.115018
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to TTD
$2.56583
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to UGX
Sh1,320.436
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to XAF
Fr214.514
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to XCD
$1.0233
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to XOF
Fr214.514
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to XPF
Fr39.037
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BWP
P5.0786
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to BZD
$0.76179
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to CVE
$35.9292
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to DJF
Fr67.462
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to DOP
$24.33559
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to DZD
د.ج49.25863
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to FJD
$0.85654
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to GNF
Fr3,295.405
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to GTQ
Q2.90314
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to GYD
$79.33607
1 OpenxAI Network(OPENX) to ISK
kr46.996

OpenxAI Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OpenxAI Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OpenxAI Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OpenxAI Network

How much is OpenxAI Network (OPENX) worth today?
The live OPENX price in USD is 0.379 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current OPENX to USD price?
The current price of OPENX to USD is $ 0.379. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of OpenxAI Network?
The market cap for OPENX is $ 3.79M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of OPENX?
The circulating supply of OPENX is 10.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OPENX?
OPENX achieved an ATH price of 2.0299262343053925 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OPENX?
OPENX saw an ATL price of 0.0939673303769838 USD.
What is the trading volume of OPENX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OPENX is $ 74.39K USD.
Will OPENX go higher this year?
OPENX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OPENX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:41:11 (UTC+8)

