Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OpenLedger, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OpenLedger, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About OPEN

OPEN Price Info

What is OPEN

OPEN Whitepaper

OPEN Official Website

OPEN Tokenomics

OPEN Price Forecast

OPEN History

OPEN Buying Guide

OPEN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

OPEN Spot

OPEN USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

OpenLedger (OPEN) Technical Analysis Today

OpenLedger (OPEN) Technical Analysis Today

The OpenLedger Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OPEN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OpenLedger's analysis below.

OpenLedger (OPEN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.15995---18.59%+3.50%-23.52%
Know more about OpenLedger Price

OpenLedger Capital Flow

Net InflowOPENUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.05 M0.16
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.17
2026-08-16$0.02 M0.17
2026-08-15$0.08 M0.18
2026-08-14-$0.03 M0.18

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about OpenLedger

Trade OpenLedger (OPEN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live OpenLedger price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OPEN/USDT
$0.15995
$0.15995$0.15995
-4.12%
526.65K (USDT)
OPEN/USDC
$0.1598
$0.1598$0.1598
-4.08%
336.59K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OPEN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OPEN
OPEN
USD
USD

1 OPEN = 0.15995 USD