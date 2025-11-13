OpenPad AI (OPAD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OpenPad AI (OPAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OpenPad AI (OPAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OpenPad AI (OPAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.48M $ 1.48M $ 1.48M All-Time High: $ 0.18882 $ 0.18882 $ 0.18882 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00148 $ 0.00148 $ 0.00148 Learn more about OpenPad AI (OPAD) price Buy OPAD Now!

OpenPad AI (OPAD) Information OPENPAD AI is a verticalized decentralized AI (deAI) stack that empowers the next generation of autonomous applications and super dApps. Our platform integrates essential components to build AI-powered decentralized innovation with high performance and cost efficiency. OPENPAD AI is a verticalized decentralized AI (deAI) stack that empowers the next generation of autonomous applications and super dApps. Our platform integrates essential components to build AI-powered decentralized innovation with high performance and cost efficiency. Official Website: https://openpad.io/homepage Whitepaper: https://docs.openpad.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9aa52de273b5855f25247c312054b086345e4027

OpenPad AI (OPAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OpenPad AI (OPAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OPAD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OPAD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OPAD's tokenomics, explore OPAD token's live price!

