The live OpenPad AI price today is 0.00101 USD. Track real-time OPAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OPAD price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 OPAD to USD Live Price:

$0.00101
+0.09%1D
OpenPad AI (OPAD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:40:55 (UTC+8)

OpenPad AI (OPAD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000996
24H Low
$ 0.001036
24H High

$ 0.000996
$ 0.001036
--
--
-0.50%

+0.09%

-31.99%

-31.99%

OpenPad AI (OPAD) real-time price is $ 0.00101. Over the past 24 hours, OPAD traded between a low of $ 0.000996 and a high of $ 0.001036, showing active market volatility. OPAD's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, OPAD has changed by -0.50% over the past hour, +0.09% over 24 hours, and -31.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OpenPad AI (OPAD) Market Information

--
$ 27.49K
$ 27.49K$ 27.49K

$ 1.01M
$ 1.01M$ 1.01M

--
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of OpenPad AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.49K. The circulating supply of OPAD is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.01M.

OpenPad AI (OPAD) Price History USD

Track the price changes of OpenPad AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000091+0.09%
30 Days$ -0.00389-79.39%
60 Days$ -0.03028-96.78%
90 Days$ -0.01899-94.95%
OpenPad AI Price Change Today

Today, OPAD recorded a change of $ +0.00000091 (+0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OpenPad AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00389 (-79.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OpenPad AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OPAD saw a change of $ -0.03028 (-96.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OpenPad AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01899 (-94.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of OpenPad AI (OPAD)?

Check out the OpenPad AI Price History page now.

What is OpenPad AI (OPAD)

OPENPAD AI is a verticalized decentralized AI (deAI) stack that empowers the next generation of autonomous applications and super dApps. Our platform integrates essential components to build AI-powered decentralized innovation with high performance and cost efficiency.

OpenPad AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OpenPad AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OPAD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OpenPad AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OpenPad AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OpenPad AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will OpenPad AI (OPAD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your OpenPad AI (OPAD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for OpenPad AI.

Check the OpenPad AI price prediction now!

OpenPad AI (OPAD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OpenPad AI (OPAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OPAD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OpenPad AI (OPAD)

Looking for how to buy OpenPad AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OpenPad AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OPAD to Local Currencies

1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to VND
26.57815
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to AUD
A$0.0015352
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to GBP
0.0007575
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to EUR
0.0008686
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to USD
$0.00101
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to MYR
RM0.004242
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to TRY
0.0423897
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to JPY
¥0.15554
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to ARS
ARS$1.4511478
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to RUB
0.0810424
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to INR
0.0895668
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to IDR
Rp16.8333266
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to PHP
0.0595294
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to EGP
￡E.0.047672
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BRL
R$0.0054338
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to CAD
C$0.0014039
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BDT
0.1234826
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to NGN
1.4616417
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to COP
$3.9453125
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to ZAR
R.0.017473
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to UAH
0.0424099
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to TZS
T.Sh.2.4876805
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to VES
Bs0.22119
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to CLP
$0.95142
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to PKR
Rs0.2858704
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to KZT
0.535805
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to THB
฿0.0327644
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to TWD
NT$0.0310272
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to AED
د.إ0.0037067
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to CHF
Fr0.000808
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to HKD
HK$0.0078376
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to AMD
֏0.3866684
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to MAD
.د.م0.0093526
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to MXN
$0.0187153
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to SAR
ريال0.0037875
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to ETB
Br0.1553077
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to KES
KSh0.1305021
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to JOD
د.أ0.00071609
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to PLN
0.0036966
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to RON
лв0.0044339
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to SEK
kr0.0095344
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BGN
лв0.0016968
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to HUF
Ft0.3390368
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to CZK
0.0212403
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to KWD
د.ك0.00030906
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to ILS
0.0032825
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BOB
Bs0.0069791
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to AZN
0.001717
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to TJS
SM0.009292
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to GEL
0.0027472
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to AOA
Kz0.9257559
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BHD
.د.ب0.00038077
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BMD
$0.00101
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to DKK
kr0.0065044
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to HNL
L0.026563
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to MUR
0.0460257
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to NAD
$0.017473
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to NOK
kr0.0101707
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to NZD
$0.0017574
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to PAB
B/.0.00101
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to PGK
K0.0042521
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to QAR
ر.ق0.0036764
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to RSD
дин.0.1021211
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to UZS
soʻm12.1686719
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to ALL
L0.0844663
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to ANG
ƒ0.0018079
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to AWG
ƒ0.0018079
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BBD
$0.00202
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BAM
KM0.0016968
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BIF
Fr2.97849
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BND
$0.0013029
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BSD
$0.00101
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to JMD
$0.1614889
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to KHR
4.0562206
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to KMF
Fr0.42723
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to LAK
21.9565213
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to LKR
රු0.3074541
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to MDL
L0.0171498
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to MGA
Ar4.529143
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to MOP
P0.00808
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to MVR
0.015453
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to MWK
MK1.7534711
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to MZN
MT0.0645491
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to NPR
रु0.1432786
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to PYG
7.16292
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to RWF
Fr1.46753
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to SBD
$0.0083123
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to SCR
0.0140087
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to SRD
$0.0390264
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to SVC
$0.0088375
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to SZL
L0.017473
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to TMT
m0.0035451
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to TND
د.ت0.00297142
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to TTD
$0.0068377
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to UGX
Sh3.51884
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to XAF
Fr0.57166
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to XCD
$0.002727
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to XOF
Fr0.57166
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to XPF
Fr0.10403
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BWP
P0.013534
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to BZD
$0.0020301
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to CVE
$0.095748
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to DJF
Fr0.17978
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to DOP
$0.0648521
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to DZD
د.ج0.1312697
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to FJD
$0.0022826
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to GNF
Fr8.78195
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to GTQ
Q0.0077366
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to GYD
$0.2114233
1 OpenPad AI(OPAD) to ISK
kr0.12524

OpenPad AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OpenPad AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OpenPad AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OpenPad AI

How much is OpenPad AI (OPAD) worth today?
The live OPAD price in USD is 0.00101 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current OPAD to USD price?
The current price of OPAD to USD is $ 0.00101. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of OpenPad AI?
The market cap for OPAD is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of OPAD?
The circulating supply of OPAD is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OPAD?
OPAD achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OPAD?
OPAD saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of OPAD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OPAD is $ 27.49K USD.
Will OPAD go higher this year?
OPAD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OPAD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
OpenPad AI (OPAD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

