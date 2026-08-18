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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OP, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OP, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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OP Price Info

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OP (OP) Technical Analysis Today

OP (OP) Technical Analysis Today

The OP Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OP's analysis below.

OP (OP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.08281---8.55%-12.48%-34.54%
Know more about OP Price

OP Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OP across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 3
Buy 13
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 2Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.08283
0.08281
R2
0.08281
0.08279
R1
0.0828
0.08279
PP
0.08278
0.08278
S1
0.08277
0.08276
S2
0.08275
0.08276
S3
0.08274
0.08275

OP Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-6.28M
$39.01 M
$45.29 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.20M
3-Day Active Buys
$7.49 M
3-Day Active Sells
$7.70 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.20M
7-Day Active Buys
$20.59 M
7-Day Active Sells
$20.78 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

OP Capital Flow

Net InflowOPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.08 M0.08
2026-08-17-$0.15 M0.08
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.09
2026-08-15$0.07 M0.09
2026-08-14-$0.09 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about OP

Trade OP (OP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live OP price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OP/USDT
$0.08281
$0.08281$0.08281
-1.44%
735.14K (USDT)
OP/USDC
$0.08267
$0.08267$0.08267
-1.65%
314.51K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OP
OP
USD
USD

1 OP = 0.08281 USD