The live O price today is -- GBP.OOLD market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time OOLD to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live O price today is -- GBP.OOLD market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time OOLD to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!
The live O (OOLD) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current OOLD to GBP conversion rate is -- per OOLD.
O currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- OOLD. During the last 24 hours, OOLD traded between -- (low) and -- (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, OOLD moved -- in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
O (OOLD) Market Information
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The current Market Cap of O is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OOLD is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
O Price History GBP
24-hour price change range:
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24H Low
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24H High
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O (OOLD) Price History GBP
Track the price changes of O for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
Period
Change (GBP)
Change (%)
No Data
O Price Change Today
Today, OOLD recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.
O 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.
O 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, OOLD saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
O 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Price Prediction for O
O (OOLD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OOLD in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
O (OOLD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)
In 2040, the price of O could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
MEXC Tools For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions. Want to know what price O will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OOLD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking O Price Prediction.
People Also Ask: Other Questions About O
How much will 1 O be worth in 2030?
If O were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2027, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future prices will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year analysis of potential O prices and expected ROI.
How much is O today?
The O price today is --. Check our Price History Section to understand history for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days.
Is O still a good investment in United Kingdom?
O remains an actively traded cryptocurrency with ongoing market participation and ecosystem development. However, crypto investments such as investing in OOLD are inherently volatile and should align with your personal risk tolerance. Always perform independent research (DYOR) and consider market conditions before making financial decisions and investment.
What is the daily trading volume of O in United Kingdom?
O worth -- was traded on MEXC in the last 24 hours.
What is the current price of O in United Kingdom?
The live OOLD price is updated in real time based on global trading activity across major exchanges, including MEXC. Market prices fluctuate continuously due to changes in liquidity, trading volume, and overall sentiment. To view the most recent O price in your preferred currency, visit OOLD Price for more information.
What affects the O price in United Kingdom?
The price of OOLD is influenced by several key factors, including overall market sentiment, trading volume, technological developments, and user adoption trends. Broader macroeconomic conditions such as interest rate changes, liquidity cycles, and regulatory signals—also play an important role in price movement.
To stay informed about real-time market shifts and project updates, visit MEXC News, for the latest analysis and crypto insights.
Which token has the highest trading volume on MEXC?
Below are the current top-traded tokens on MEXC by 24-hour trading volume. Prices and performance update continuously based on live market data.
Hottest Token
Price
Change
BTC
64,173.28
-0.04%
ETH
1,896.86
-0.86%
GOLD(XAUT)
4,377.25
-0.68%
SOL
75.94
-0.22%
XMR
414.86
+0.56%
How do I place a stop-loss or take-profit order for OOLD on MEXC?
MEXC supports stop-loss and take-profit orders to help manage risk automatically.
1. Go to the Spot or Futures trading section and select the OOLD/USDT pair.
2. Choose “Stop-Limit” or “Trigger Order” from the order type menu.
3. Set your trigger price (the level that activates the order) and your execution price (the price where it will be filled).
4. Confirm your order details and submit.
Your stop-loss order will activate if O’s price moves against your position, while a take-profit order executes automatically when it reaches your target profit level.
For detailed examples and tutorials, visit the MEXC Spot Trading Guide
Will O price go higher this year?
O price might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out O (OOLD) price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:40:00 (UTC+8)
O (OOLD) Important Industry Updates
Time (UTC+8)
Type
Information
02-11 14:20:00
Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21
On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00
Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00
Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00
Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00
Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.