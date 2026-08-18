OOB Price Today

The live OOB (OOB) price today is ￡ 0.010434, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current OOB to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.010434 per OOB.

OOB currently ranks #3930 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 OOB. During the last 24 hours, OOB traded between ￡ 0.009944 (low) and ￡ 0.010686 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.5221554230106182634, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0066793725446220943.

In short-term performance, OOB moved -1.06% in the last hour and +25.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 88.96.

OOB (OOB) Market Information

Rank No.3930 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 88.96￡ 88.96 ￡ 88.96 Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 10.43M￡ 10.43M ￡ 10.43M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of OOB is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 88.96. The circulating supply of OOB is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 10.43M.