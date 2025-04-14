What is ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)

ONTACT Protocol is a project developed to solve the problems of the existing IoT market with the goal of establishing a decentralized Web 3.0-based IoT ecosystem. Unlike the existing centralized IoT system, we want to promote the fair production and use of data through decentralized solutions and build a more active and efficient IoT ecosystem through data monitiization.

ONTACT Protocol Price Prediction

ONTACT Protocol Price History

How to buy ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ONTACT Protocol What is the price of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) today? The live price of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) is 0.01005 USD . What is the market cap of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)? The current market cap of ONTACT Protocol is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ONTP by its real-time market price of 0.01005 USD . What is the circulating supply of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)? The current circulating supply of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) is -- USD . What was the highest price of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) is 4.5 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)? The 24-hour trading volume of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) is $ 10.41K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

