Ontology Token (ONT) Technical Analysis Today The Ontology Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ONT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ontology Token's analysis below. Sign Up

Ontology Token (ONT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03924 -- +4.94% -9.17% -33.71%

Ontology Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ontology Token across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 2 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03918 0.03917 R2 0.03917 0.03917 R1 0.03917 0.03917 PP 0.03916 0.03916 S1 0.03916 0.03916 S2 0.03915 0.03916 S3 0.03915 0.03915

Ontology Token Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.15M $1.28 M $1.43 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.77 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.78 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.89 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.89 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Ontology Token Capital Flow Net Inflow ONTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.10 M 0.04 2026-08-17 -$0.17 M 0.04 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-15 -$0.02 M 0.04 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Ontology Token (ONT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ontology Token price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ONT / USDT $0.03924 $0.03924 $0.03924 +3.50% 1.89M (USDT) Trade