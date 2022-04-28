Ondo (ONDO) Tokenomics
The Ondo Foundation‘s mission is to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and market efficiency through onchain institutional-grade financial products and services.
Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products on-chain. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.
- Public Launch: All tokens were initially under a “Global Lock-Up” until January 18, 2024, when the lock-up was lifted following a governance proposal.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Unlocking Schedule
|Community Access Sale
|~1.99% of supply; sold via CoinList in May 2022
|90% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event), 10% linearly daily over the following year
|Private Sales
|~12.9% of supply; two rounds
|1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
|Ecosystem Growth
|~52.11% of supply; for future airdrops, contributors, and ecosystem growth
|24% unlocked at TGE, remainder unlocks linearly yearly over 5 years
|Other (Team, Advisors)
|Not fully disclosed, but subject to similar vesting as private sales
|1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals related to the Ondo DAO and Flux Finance. To submit a proposal, a user must have at least 100 million ONDO delegated; proposals require at least 1 million ONDO to vote and must meet quorum.
- Ecosystem Incentives: A significant portion is reserved for ecosystem growth, including potential airdrops and rewards for contributors (developers, educators, researchers, strategic partners).
- Points Program: ONDO holders can earn points through the Ondo Points Program, with additional rewards for “diamond hands” (long-term holders).
- No Staking or Liquidity Mining: As of late 2024, there are no formal staking or liquidity provision mechanisms for ONDO.
Locking Mechanism
- Initial Global Lock-Up: All tokens were non-transferable until January 18, 2024.
- Vesting Schedules:
- Private sale and team allocations are subject to a 1-year cliff after public launch, followed by 3 years of yearly vesting.
- Ecosystem Growth tokens have a 24% unlock at TGE, with the remainder vesting linearly over 5 years.
- Community Access Sale tokens had 90% unlocked at TGE, with the remaining 10% unlocking daily over one year.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock End Date
|Unlocking Details
|Community Access Sale
|2024-01-18
|2025-01-17
|90% at TGE, 10% linearly daily over 1 year
|Private Sales
|2025-01-18
|2028-01-18
|1-year cliff post-launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
|Ecosystem Growth
|2024-01-18
|2029-01-18
|24% at TGE, remainder linearly yearly over 5 years
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 10B max supply, created April 2022, public launch Jan 2024
|Allocation
|Community Sale, Private Sales, Ecosystem Growth, Team/Advisors
|Usage
|Governance, ecosystem incentives, points program
|Incentives
|Governance participation, points rewards, future airdrops
|Locking
|Initial global lock-up, vesting for private/team, linear unlock for ecosystem/community
|Unlocking
|Community: 90% TGE, 10% over 1 year; Private/Team: 1-year cliff + 3-year vest; Ecosystem: 5 years
Additional Notes
- No Capital or Profit Rights: ONDO does not confer claims on capital, profits, or legal rights in Ondo Finance Inc., the Ondo Foundation, or related entities.
- No Confirmed Staking: As of December 2024, there is no staking or liquidity mining for ONDO.
- Governance Platform: Governance is conducted via Tally, with specific delegation and quorum requirements.
This structure is designed to align incentives for long-term participation, ecosystem growth, and decentralized governance, while ensuring a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.
Ondo (ONDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ondo (ONDO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ONDO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ONDO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
