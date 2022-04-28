Dive deeper into how ONDO tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products on-chain. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.

ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens. Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.

The token was created on April 28, 2022. Public Launch: All tokens were initially under a “Global Lock-Up” until January 18, 2024, when the lock-up was lifted following a governance proposal.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Description Unlocking Schedule Community Access Sale ~1.99% of supply; sold via CoinList in May 2022 90% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event), 10% linearly daily over the following year Private Sales ~12.9% of supply; two rounds 1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting Ecosystem Growth ~52.11% of supply; for future airdrops, contributors, and ecosystem growth 24% unlocked at TGE, remainder unlocks linearly yearly over 5 years Other (Team, Advisors) Not fully disclosed, but subject to similar vesting as private sales 1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals related to the Ondo DAO and Flux Finance. To submit a proposal, a user must have at least 100 million ONDO delegated; proposals require at least 1 million ONDO to vote and must meet quorum.

ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals related to the Ondo DAO and Flux Finance. To submit a proposal, a user must have at least 100 million ONDO delegated; proposals require at least 1 million ONDO to vote and must meet quorum. Ecosystem Incentives: A significant portion is reserved for ecosystem growth, including potential airdrops and rewards for contributors (developers, educators, researchers, strategic partners).

A significant portion is reserved for ecosystem growth, including potential airdrops and rewards for contributors (developers, educators, researchers, strategic partners). Points Program: ONDO holders can earn points through the Ondo Points Program, with additional rewards for “diamond hands” (long-term holders).

ONDO holders can earn points through the Ondo Points Program, with additional rewards for “diamond hands” (long-term holders). No Staking or Liquidity Mining: As of late 2024, there are no formal staking or liquidity provision mechanisms for ONDO.

Locking Mechanism

Initial Global Lock-Up: All tokens were non-transferable until January 18, 2024.

All tokens were non-transferable until January 18, 2024. Vesting Schedules: Private sale and team allocations are subject to a 1-year cliff after public launch, followed by 3 years of yearly vesting. Ecosystem Growth tokens have a 24% unlock at TGE, with the remainder vesting linearly over 5 years. Community Access Sale tokens had 90% unlocked at TGE, with the remaining 10% unlocking daily over one year.



Unlocking Time

Allocation Category Unlock Start Date Unlock End Date Unlocking Details Community Access Sale 2024-01-18 2025-01-17 90% at TGE, 10% linearly daily over 1 year Private Sales 2025-01-18 2028-01-18 1-year cliff post-launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting Ecosystem Growth 2024-01-18 2029-01-18 24% at TGE, remainder linearly yearly over 5 years

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance ERC-20, 10B max supply, created April 2022, public launch Jan 2024 Allocation Community Sale, Private Sales, Ecosystem Growth, Team/Advisors Usage Governance, ecosystem incentives, points program Incentives Governance participation, points rewards, future airdrops Locking Initial global lock-up, vesting for private/team, linear unlock for ecosystem/community Unlocking Community: 90% TGE, 10% over 1 year; Private/Team: 1-year cliff + 3-year vest; Ecosystem: 5 years

Additional Notes

No Capital or Profit Rights: ONDO does not confer claims on capital, profits, or legal rights in Ondo Finance Inc., the Ondo Foundation, or related entities.

ONDO does not confer claims on capital, profits, or legal rights in Ondo Finance Inc., the Ondo Foundation, or related entities. No Confirmed Staking: As of December 2024, there is no staking or liquidity mining for ONDO.

As of December 2024, there is no staking or liquidity mining for ONDO. Governance Platform: Governance is conducted via Tally, with specific delegation and quorum requirements.

This structure is designed to align incentives for long-term participation, ecosystem growth, and decentralized governance, while ensuring a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.