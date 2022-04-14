Open Meta City (OMZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Open Meta City (OMZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Open Meta City (OMZ) Information Open Meta City is an Own to Earn (O2E) platform combining Web 2 and Web 3 to transform real estate and public engagement, aiming for mass adoption by appealing to users to enhance their digital and physical experiences through gamification, educational initiatives, and tokenization. It integrates virtual experiences with real-life elements and fosters a dynamic community where users can engage in various events and activities. Official Website: https://openmeta.city Whitepaper: https://openmetacity.gitbook.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xd7D9BaBf56A66dAFF2aC5dc96F7e886c05124676 Buy OMZ Now!

Open Meta City (OMZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Open Meta City (OMZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.41M $ 8.41M $ 8.41M All-Time High: $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 All-Time Low: $ 0.024197755028998087 $ 0.024197755028998087 $ 0.024197755028998087 Current Price: $ 0.04206 $ 0.04206 $ 0.04206 Learn more about Open Meta City (OMZ) price

Open Meta City (OMZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Open Meta City (OMZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OMZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OMZ's tokenomics, explore OMZ token's live price!

How to Buy OMZ Interested in adding Open Meta City (OMZ) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy OMZ, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Open Meta City (OMZ) Price History Analysing the price history of OMZ helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OMZ Price History now!

OMZ Price Prediction Want to know where OMZ might be heading? Our OMZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OMZ token's Price Prediction now!

