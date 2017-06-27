OmiseGo (OMG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OmiseGo (OMG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OmiseGo (OMG) Information OmiseGO is a public Ethereum-based financial technology for use in mainstream digital wallets, that enables real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services agnostically across jurisdictions and organizational silos, and across both fiat money and decentralized currencies. Designed to enable financial inclusion and disrupt existing institutions, access will be made available to everyone via the OmiseGO network and digital wallet framework, starting in Q4 2017. Official Website: https://omg.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.omg.network/ Block Explorer: https://omg.eco/blockexplorer

OmiseGo (OMG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OmiseGo (OMG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 25.48M $ 25.48M $ 25.48M Total Supply: $ 140.25M $ 140.25M $ 140.25M Circulating Supply: $ 140.25M $ 140.25M $ 140.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.48M $ 25.48M $ 25.48M All-Time High: $ 20.072 $ 20.072 $ 20.072 All-Time Low: $ 0.1702379258498374 $ 0.1702379258498374 $ 0.1702379258498374 Current Price: $ 0.1817 $ 0.1817 $ 0.1817 Learn more about OmiseGo (OMG) price

OmiseGo (OMG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OmiseGo (OMG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OMG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OMG's tokenomics, explore OMG token's live price!

