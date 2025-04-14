What is omChain (OMC)

What is omchain? omchain is an EVM compliant PoA blockchain that uses IBFT2 consensus algorithm. The block interval of omchain is 2 seconds and the block gas limit is 50 million. omchain provides the infrastructure for business level needs. ## What is omchain’s native asset? (OMC) omchain’s gas token is named OMC and bridged to ETH/BSC/AVAX networks as ERC-20/BEP-20/ARC-20 tokens. ## How is OMC used? OMC is used for paying transaction fees on the omchain. omchain have the following features; * EVM Compatibility: Proven security, established tech stack, tools, standards and enterprise adoption * Scalability: Always low transaction fees and side chain integrations enable highly scalable blockchain infrastructure for enterprise grade needs. * Security: Audited, open-source software and consensus mechanisms enable secure infrastructure * User Experience: Immediate transaction finality allows real life applications to be integrated with blockchain * Developer Support: Not just the infrastructure but necessary tools required by the blockchain is also provided, such as mobile wallet and blockchain bridge. Interactions with the omchain is done with OMC just like how any other gas token works.

omChain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your omChain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check OMC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about omChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your omChain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

omChain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as omChain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OMC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our omChain price prediction page.

omChain Price History

Tracing OMC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OMC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our omChain price history page.

How to buy omChain (OMC)

Looking for how to buy omChain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase omChain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OMC to Local Currencies

1 OMC to VND ₫ 19.769211 1 OMC to AUD A$ 0.00121818 1 OMC to GBP ￡ 0.00057825 1 OMC to EUR € 0.00067848 1 OMC to USD $ 0.000771 1 OMC to MYR RM 0.00340011 1 OMC to TRY ₺ 0.02932113 1 OMC to JPY ¥ 0.1103301 1 OMC to RUB ₽ 0.06341475 1 OMC to INR ₹ 0.06632142 1 OMC to IDR Rp 13.06779465 1 OMC to KRW ₩ 1.09672437 1 OMC to PHP ₱ 0.04398555 1 OMC to EGP ￡E. 0.03931329 1 OMC to BRL R$ 0.00451035 1 OMC to CAD C$ 0.00106398 1 OMC to BDT ৳ 0.09366879 1 OMC to NGN ₦ 1.23755523 1 OMC to UAH ₴ 0.03182688 1 OMC to VES Bs 0.054741 1 OMC to PKR Rs 0.2162655 1 OMC to KZT ₸ 0.39927006 1 OMC to THB ฿ 0.0259056 1 OMC to TWD NT$ 0.02496498 1 OMC to AED د.إ 0.00282957 1 OMC to CHF Fr 0.00062451 1 OMC to HKD HK$ 0.00597525 1 OMC to MAD .د.م 0.00713946 1 OMC to MXN $ 0.01548168

omChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of omChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About omChain What is the price of omChain (OMC) today? The live price of omChain (OMC) is 0.000771 USD . What is the market cap of omChain (OMC)? The current market cap of omChain is $ 71.56K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OMC by its real-time market price of 0.000771 USD . What is the circulating supply of omChain (OMC)? The current circulating supply of omChain (OMC) is 92.81M USD . What was the highest price of omChain (OMC)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of omChain (OMC) is 0.04478 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of omChain (OMC)? The 24-hour trading volume of omChain (OMC) is $ 1.30K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!