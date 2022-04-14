MANTRA (OM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MANTRA (OM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MANTRA (OM) Information MANTRA is a Security first RWA Layer 1 Blockchain, capable of adherence and enforcement of real world regulatory requirements. Built for Institutions and Developers, MANTRA offers a Permissionless Blockchain for Permissioned applications. Official Website: https://www.mantrachain.io Whitepaper: https://docs.mantrachain.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3593d125a4f7849a1b059e64f4517a86dd60c95d

MANTRA (OM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 263.45M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.02B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 9.241 All-Time Low: $ 0.01728435325696168 Current Price: $ 0.2575

MANTRA (OM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MANTRA (OM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

