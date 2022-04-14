OpenLeverage (OLE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OpenLeverage (OLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OpenLeverage (OLE) Information OpenLeverage is a permissionless lending margin trading protocol that enables traders or other applications to long or short on any trading pair on DEXs efficiently and securely. Official Website: https://openleverage.finance Whitepaper: https://docs.openleverage.finance/main/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1B6e9c73beE68102d9dd4A2627f97bFf4183ab0A Buy OLE Now!

OpenLeverage (OLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OpenLeverage (OLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.16M $ 1.16M $ 1.16M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 188.63M $ 188.63M $ 188.63M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.17M $ 6.17M $ 6.17M All-Time High: $ 5.0265 $ 5.0265 $ 5.0265 All-Time Low: $ 0.004312858130636455 $ 0.004312858130636455 $ 0.004312858130636455 Current Price: $ 0.006169 $ 0.006169 $ 0.006169 Learn more about OpenLeverage (OLE) price

OpenLeverage (OLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OpenLeverage (OLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OLE's tokenomics, explore OLE token's live price!

