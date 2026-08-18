Open Loot (OL) Technical Analysis Today The Open Loot Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Open Loot's analysis below. Sign Up

Open Loot (OL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004439 -- -12.78% -11.53% -46.26%

Open Loot Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Open Loot across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 5 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.004437 0.004433 R2 0.004433 0.00443 R1 0.004429 0.004428 PP 0.004425 0.004425 S1 0.004421 0.004422 S2 0.004417 0.00442 S3 0.004413 0.004417

Open Loot Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.36M $6.60 M $7.96 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.11 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.11 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.18 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.18 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Open Loot Capital Flow Net Inflow OLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Open Loot (OL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Open Loot price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume OL / USDT $0.004439 $0.004439 $0.004439 +1.20% 12.85M (USDT) Trade