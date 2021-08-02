OKExChain (OKT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OKExChain (OKT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OKExChain (OKT) Information OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized. Official Website: https://www.okx.com/okc Whitepaper: https://okc-docs.readthedocs.io/en/latest/ Block Explorer: https://www.oklink.com/okc Buy OKT Now!

OKExChain (OKT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OKExChain (OKT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 101.26M $ 101.26M $ 101.26M All-Time High: $ 139 $ 139 $ 139 All-Time Low: $ 4.255228372729651 $ 4.255228372729651 $ 4.255228372729651 Current Price: $ 4.822 $ 4.822 $ 4.822 Learn more about OKExChain (OKT) price

OKExChain (OKT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OKExChain (OKT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OKT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OKT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OKT's tokenomics, explore OKT token's live price!

