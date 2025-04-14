OKExChain Logo

OKExChain (OKT) Live Price Chart

$4.581
$4.581$4.581
+0.15%(1D)

OKT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of OKExChain (OKT) today is 4.581 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OKT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OKExChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 64.18K USD
- OKExChain price change within the day is +0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

OKT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of OKExChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00686+0.15%
30 Days$ -0.694-13.16%
60 Days$ -2.038-30.80%
90 Days$ -4.525-49.70%
OKExChain Price Change Today

Today, OKT recorded a change of $ +0.00686 (+0.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OKExChain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.694 (-13.16%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OKExChain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OKT saw a change of $ -2.038 (-30.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OKExChain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -4.525 (-49.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OKT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of OKExChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.565
$ 4.565$ 4.565

$ 4.782
$ 4.782$ 4.782

$ 139
$ 139$ 139

0.00%

+0.15%

-2.50%

OKT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 64.18K
$ 64.18K$ 64.18K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is OKExChain (OKT)

OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OKT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OKExChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

OKExChain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OKExChain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OKT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OKExChain price prediction page.

OKExChain Price History

Tracing OKT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OKT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OKExChain price history page.

How to buy OKExChain (OKT)

OKT to Local Currencies

1 OKT to VND
117,461.421
1 OKT to AUD
A$7.23798
1 OKT to GBP
3.43575
1 OKT to EUR
4.03128
1 OKT to USD
$4.581
1 OKT to MYR
RM20.20221
1 OKT to TRY
174.21543
1 OKT to JPY
¥655.5411
1 OKT to RUB
376.78725
1 OKT to INR
394.05762
1 OKT to IDR
Rp77,644.05615
1 OKT to KRW
6,516.33507
1 OKT to PHP
261.34605
1 OKT to EGP
￡E.233.58519
1 OKT to BRL
R$26.79885
1 OKT to CAD
C$6.32178
1 OKT to BDT
556.54569
1 OKT to NGN
7,353.10053
1 OKT to UAH
189.10368
1 OKT to VES
Bs325.251
1 OKT to PKR
Rs1,284.9705
1 OKT to KZT
2,372.31666
1 OKT to THB
฿153.9216
1 OKT to TWD
NT$148.33278
1 OKT to AED
د.إ16.81227
1 OKT to CHF
Fr3.71061
1 OKT to HKD
HK$35.50275
1 OKT to MAD
.د.م42.42006
1 OKT to MXN
$91.98648

OKExChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OKExChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OKExChain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OKExChain

Disclaimer

