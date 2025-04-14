What is OKAMI Project (OKM)

Okami provide a unique Web3 Wallet service and credit card offering that allows users to contribute to society while investing and trading cryptocurrency. When users use the OKAMI Card, a credit card linked to the OKAMI Wallet, the fees associated with the card are donated to animal welfare organizations. Furthermore, the OKAMI Coins (OKM) stored in the OKAMI Wallet are consumed during transactions, with a portion of them being allocated to support animal protection efforts.

How to buy OKAMI Project (OKM)

OKM to Local Currencies

OKAMI Project Resource

