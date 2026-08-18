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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OKB, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OKB, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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OKB (OKB) Technical Analysis Today

OKB (OKB) Technical Analysis Today

The OKB Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OKB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OKB's analysis below.

OKB (OKB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$97.903--+2.94%+21.56%+21.84%
Know more about OKB Price

OKB Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OKB across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 0
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 9Neutral 0Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
98.0666
98.0133
R2
98.0133
97.9827
R1
97.9866
97.9638
PP
97.9333
97.9333
S1
97.9066
97.9027
S2
97.8533
97.8838
S3
97.8266
97.8533

OKB Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.99M
$3.41 M
$2.42 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.37 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.36 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.19 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.17 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

OKB Capital Flow

Net InflowOKBUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$1.89 M98.14
2026-08-17-$0.88 M103.82
2026-08-16-$1.00 M104.42
2026-08-15$0.59 M107.57
2026-08-14$1.44 M105.69

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about OKB

Trade OKB (OKB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live OKB price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OKB/USDT
$97.981
$97.981$97.981
-5.62%
1.91K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OKB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OKB
OKB
USD
USD

1 OKB = 97.903 USD