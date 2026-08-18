OKB (OKB) Technical Analysis Today The OKB Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OKB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OKB's analysis below. Sign Up

OKB (OKB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $97.903 -- +2.94% +21.56% +21.84%

OKB Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OKB across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 0 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 98.0666 98.0133 R2 98.0133 97.9827 R1 97.9866 97.9638 PP 97.9333 97.9333 S1 97.9066 97.9027 S2 97.8533 97.8838 S3 97.8266 97.8533

OKB Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.99M $3.41 M $2.42 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.37 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.36 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $1.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.17 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. OKB Capital Flow Net Inflow OKBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$1.89 M 98.14 2026-08-17 -$0.88 M 103.82 2026-08-16 -$1.00 M 104.42 2026-08-15 $0.59 M 107.57 2026-08-14 $1.44 M 105.69 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade OKB (OKB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live OKB price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume OKB / USDT $97.981 $97.981 $97.981 -5.62% 1.91K (USDT) Trade