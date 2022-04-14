OGPU (OGPU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OGPU (OGPU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OGPU (OGPU) Information The OpenGPU Network aims to establish a true decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and an ecosystem on top of it for efficient distribution of computation-heavy tasks, such as AI training and inference, across a network of global peers. Official Website: https://opengpu.network/ Whitepaper: https://opengpu.network/docs/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://ogpuscan.io/ Buy OGPU Now!

OGPU (OGPU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OGPU (OGPU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.93M $ 2.93M $ 2.93M Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 19.64M $ 19.64M $ 19.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.13M $ 3.13M $ 3.13M All-Time High: $ 0.378 $ 0.378 $ 0.378 All-Time Low: $ 0.05277848051269474 $ 0.05277848051269474 $ 0.05277848051269474 Current Price: $ 0.1492 $ 0.1492 $ 0.1492 Learn more about OGPU (OGPU) price

OGPU (OGPU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OGPU (OGPU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OGPU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OGPU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OGPU's tokenomics, explore OGPU token's live price!

OGPU (OGPU) Price History Analysing the price history of OGPU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OGPU Price History now!

OGPU Price Prediction Want to know where OGPU might be heading? Our OGPU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OGPU token's Price Prediction now!

