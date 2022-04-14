ONFA Token (OFT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ONFA Token (OFT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ONFA Token (OFT) Information ONFA is a versatile and convenient cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to store, manage, and trade various cryptocurrencies with ease. Official Website: https://onfa.io/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B5myQk8TRo6saTMsA47raZmw7pZCVzBU/view Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x297c6470cc7a3fe5cf8e5d977c33a2d4b4d9b126 Buy OFT Now!

ONFA Token (OFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ONFA Token (OFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 257.34M $ 257.34M $ 257.34M All-Time High: $ 1.622 $ 1.622 $ 1.622 All-Time Low: $ 0.12831404520187653 $ 0.12831404520187653 $ 0.12831404520187653 Current Price: $ 0.8578 $ 0.8578 $ 0.8578 Learn more about ONFA Token (OFT) price

ONFA Token (OFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ONFA Token (OFT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OFT's tokenomics, explore OFT token's live price!

How to Buy OFT Interested in adding ONFA Token (OFT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy OFT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy OFT on MEXC now!

ONFA Token (OFT) Price History Analysing the price history of OFT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OFT Price History now!

OFT Price Prediction Want to know where OFT might be heading? Our OFT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OFT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!