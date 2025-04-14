ONFA Token Logo

ONFA Token (OFT) Live Price Chart

$0.2383
$0.2383
-0.74%(1D)

OFT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of ONFA Token (OFT) today is 0.2383 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ONFA Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 372.18K USD
- ONFA Token price change within the day is -0.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the OFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OFT price information.

OFT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ONFA Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001777-0.74%
30 Days$ +0.0966+68.17%
60 Days$ +0.0693+41.00%
90 Days$ +0.0108+4.74%
ONFA Token Price Change Today

Today, OFT recorded a change of $ -0.001777 (-0.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ONFA Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0966 (+68.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ONFA Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OFT saw a change of $ +0.0693 (+41.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ONFA Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0108 (+4.74%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OFT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ONFA Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2271
$ 0.2271

$ 0.25
$ 0.25

$ 1.622
$ 1.622

-0.30%

-0.74%

+2.45%

OFT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

$ 372.18K
$ 372.18K

0.00
0.00

What is ONFA Token (OFT)

ONFA is a versatile and convenient cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to store, manage, and trade various cryptocurrencies with ease.

ONFA Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ONFA Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OFT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ONFA Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ONFA Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ONFA Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ONFA Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OFT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ONFA Token price prediction page.

ONFA Token Price History

Tracing OFT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OFT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ONFA Token price history page.

How to buy ONFA Token (OFT)

Looking for how to buy ONFA Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ONFA Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OFT to Local Currencies

1 OFT to VND
6,110.2503
1 OFT to AUD
A$0.378897
1 OFT to GBP
0.181108
1 OFT to EUR
0.209704
1 OFT to USD
$0.2383
1 OFT to MYR
RM1.050903
1 OFT to TRY
9.069698
1 OFT to JPY
¥34.277072
1 OFT to RUB
19.652601
1 OFT to INR
20.508098
1 OFT to IDR
Rp4,038.982445
1 OFT to KRW
340.428231
1 OFT to PHP
13.599781
1 OFT to EGP
￡E.12.158066
1 OFT to BRL
R$1.389289
1 OFT to CAD
C$0.328854
1 OFT to BDT
28.951067
1 OFT to NGN
383.117293
1 OFT to UAH
9.837024
1 OFT to VES
Bs16.9193
1 OFT to PKR
Rs66.84315
1 OFT to KZT
123.406038
1 OFT to THB
฿8.037859
1 OFT to TWD
NT$7.74475
1 OFT to AED
د.إ0.874561
1 OFT to CHF
Fr0.195406
1 OFT to HKD
HK$1.846825
1 OFT to MAD
.د.م2.206658
1 OFT to MXN
$4.796979

ONFA Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ONFA Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ONFA Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ONFA Token

$0.2383
