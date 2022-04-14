Openfabric AI (OFN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Openfabric AI (OFN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Openfabric AI (OFN) Information Openfabric AI is a decentralized Layer 1 AI protocol for building and connecting AI applications where we have harnessed the power of blockchain, advanced cryptography, and novel infrastructure to create a new foundation for AI apps. In our ecosystem, everyone has quick, easy, low-cost, and hassle-free access to powerful AIs. Official Website: https://openfabric.ai/ Whitepaper: https://openfabric.ai/resource/openfabric-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8899ec96ed8c96b5c86c23c3f069c3def75b6d97 Buy OFN Now!

Openfabric AI (OFN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Openfabric AI (OFN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 419.63K $ 419.63K $ 419.63K Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 174.85M $ 174.85M $ 174.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.20M $ 1.20M $ 1.20M All-Time High: $ 0.9178 $ 0.9178 $ 0.9178 All-Time Low: $ 0.000321660813185712 $ 0.000321660813185712 $ 0.000321660813185712 Current Price: $ 0.0024 $ 0.0024 $ 0.0024 Learn more about Openfabric AI (OFN) price

Openfabric AI (OFN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Openfabric AI (OFN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OFN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OFN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OFN's tokenomics, explore OFN token's live price!

