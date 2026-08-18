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The live OneFootball Credits price today is 0.008499 GBP.OFC market cap is 1,370,673.42033 GBP. Track real-time OFC to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live OneFootball Credits price today is 0.008499 GBP.OFC market cap is 1,370,673.42033 GBP. Track real-time OFC to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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OneFootball Credits Logo

OneFootball Credits Price(OFC)

1 OFC to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00620427
￡0.00620427￡0.00620427
+3.33%1D
GBP
OneFootball Credits (OFC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:33:28 (UTC+8)

OneFootball Credits Price Today

The live OneFootball Credits (OFC) price today is ￡ 0.008499, with a 3.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current OFC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008499 per OFC.

OneFootball Credits currently ranks #1206 by market capitalisation at ￡ 1.37M, with a circulating supply of 161.27M OFC. During the last 24 hours, OFC traded between ￡ 0.008069 (low) and ￡ 0.009306 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1240938444912752166, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0223088937119095532.

In short-term performance, OFC moved -1.85% in the last hour and -15.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 142.15K.

OneFootball Credits (OFC) Market Information

No.1206

￡ 1.37M
￡ 1.37M￡ 1.37M

￡ 142.15K
￡ 142.15K￡ 142.15K

￡ 8.50M
￡ 8.50M￡ 8.50M

161.27M
161.27M 161.27M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

16.12%

BASE

The current Market Cap of OneFootball Credits is ￡ 1.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 142.15K. The circulating supply of OFC is 161.27M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 8.50M.

OneFootball Credits Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.008069
￡ 0.008069￡ 0.008069
24H Low
￡ 0.009306
￡ 0.009306￡ 0.009306
24H High

￡ 0.008069
￡ 0.008069￡ 0.008069

￡ 0.009306
￡ 0.009306￡ 0.009306

￡ 0.1240938444912752166
￡ 0.1240938444912752166￡ 0.1240938444912752166

￡ 0.0223088937119095532
￡ 0.0223088937119095532￡ 0.0223088937119095532

-1.85%

+3.33%

-15.64%

-15.64%

OneFootball Credits (OFC) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of OneFootball Credits for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.00019994+3.33%
30 Days￡ -0.001961-18.75%
60 Days￡ -0.011171-56.80%
90 Days￡ -0.040771-82.76%
OneFootball Credits Price Change Today

Today, OFC recorded a change of ￡ +0.00019994 (+3.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OneFootball Credits 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.001961 (-18.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OneFootball Credits 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OFC saw a change of ￡ -0.011171 (-56.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OneFootball Credits 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.040771 (-82.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of OneFootball Credits (OFC)?

Check out the OneFootball Credits Price History page now.

Analysis for OneFootball Credits

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate OneFootball Credits recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

OneFootball Credits market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the OFC market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointPrice < S2Below S2Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.

OFC_USDT is currently trading below the pivot point of 0.00815 on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price, at 0.008033, lies between the S2 and S1 levels, indicating a consolidation phase at lower levels. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, with both MA and EMA generating buy signals, and indicators maintaining consistent directional trends. No significant breakout has occurred in the market structure, suggesting that the current phase is one of oscillatory correction. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, signaling a potential short-term recovery in momentum. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, while the KDJ and StochRSI values are yet to be confirmed. Volatility is holding steady at normal levels, and there is a noticeable stratification among the fast and slow indicators. Buying pressure appears concentrated locally, whereas selling pressure has not yet fully dissipated. Momentum distribution exhibits asymmetrical characteristics, reflecting ongoing competition between bulls and bears at this price level. The sustainability of the current trend remains to be verified. The nearest resistance level above is at the S1 level of 0.00809, approximately 0.7% away from the current price. The central pivot point at 0.00815 serves as a distant reference point. On the downside, the S2 level at 0.00805 provides near-term support, roughly 0.2% below the current price. The R1 level at 0.00819 acts as a secondary resistance zone. Overall, the key pivot structure is clearly defined, keeping price fluctuations confined within a well-established range. Traders should closely monitor how prices react to these levels.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for OneFootball Credits

OneFootball Credits (OFC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OFC in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
OneFootball Credits (OFC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of OneFootball Credits could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price OneFootball Credits will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OFC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking OneFootball Credits Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest OneFootball Credits in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with OneFootball Credits? Buying OFC is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy OneFootball Credits. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your OneFootball Credits (OFC) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and OneFootball Credits will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy OneFootball Credits (OFC) Guide

What can you do with OneFootball Credits

Owning OneFootball Credits allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying OneFootball Credits (OFC) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is OneFootball Credits (OFC)

OneFootball Credits ($OFC) is the token powering OneFootball’s football fan economy. Founded in 2008, OneFootball is a leading global football media platform. Now expanding beyond media, OneFootball Club introduces FanPass, an onchain fan identity system that lets clubs and brands recognize and reward fan engagement. With $OFC, OneFootball aims to turn 3.5 billion fans into active participants in a global self-sustaining fan economy.

OneFootball Credits Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OneFootball Credits, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official OneFootball Credits Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AnalyticsBase EcosystemCoinList Launchpad

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OneFootball Credits

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:33:28 (UTC+8)

OneFootball Credits (OFC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about OneFootball Credits

OFC USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on OFC with leverage. Explore OFC USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade OneFootball Credits (OFC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live OneFootball Credits price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OFC/USDT
￡0.00617653
￡0.00617653￡0.00617653
+2.80%
16.39M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OFC-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

OFC
OFC
GBP
GBP

1 OFC = 0.00620427 GBP