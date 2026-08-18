The live OneFootball Credits (OFC) price today is ￡ 0.008499, with a 3.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current OFC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008499 per OFC.

OneFootball Credits currently ranks #1206 by market capitalisation at ￡ 1.37M, with a circulating supply of 161.27M OFC. During the last 24 hours, OFC traded between ￡ 0.008069 (low) and ￡ 0.009306 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1240938444912752166, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0223088937119095532.

In short-term performance, OFC moved -1.85% in the last hour and -15.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 142.15K.

OneFootball Credits (OFC) Market Information

Rank No.1206 Market Cap ￡ 1.37M￡ 1.37M ￡ 1.37M Volume (24H) ￡ 142.15K￡ 142.15K ￡ 142.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 8.50M￡ 8.50M ￡ 8.50M Circulation Supply 161.27M 161.27M 161.27M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 16.12% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of OneFootball Credits is ￡ 1.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 142.15K. The circulating supply of OFC is 161.27M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 8.50M.