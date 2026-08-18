OneFootball Credits Price(OFC)
The live OneFootball Credits (OFC) price today is ￡ 0.008499, with a 3.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current OFC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008499 per OFC.
OneFootball Credits currently ranks #1206 by market capitalisation at ￡ 1.37M, with a circulating supply of 161.27M OFC. During the last 24 hours, OFC traded between ￡ 0.008069 (low) and ￡ 0.009306 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1240938444912752166, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0223088937119095532.
In short-term performance, OFC moved -1.85% in the last hour and -15.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 142.15K.
No.1206
16.12%
BASE
The current Market Cap of OneFootball Credits is ￡ 1.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 142.15K. The circulating supply of OFC is 161.27M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 8.50M.
-1.85%
+3.33%
-15.64%
-15.64%
Track the price changes of OneFootball Credits for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.00019994
|+3.33%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.001961
|-18.75%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.011171
|-56.80%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.040771
|-82.76%
Today, OFC recorded a change of ￡ +0.00019994 (+3.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.001961 (-18.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, OFC saw a change of ￡ -0.011171 (-56.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.040771 (-82.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of OneFootball Credits (OFC)?
Check out the OneFootball Credits Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate OneFootball Credits recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the OFC market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Price < S2
|Below S2
|Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.
OFC_USDT is currently trading below the pivot point of 0.00815 on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price, at 0.008033, lies between the S2 and S1 levels, indicating a consolidation phase at lower levels. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, with both MA and EMA generating buy signals, and indicators maintaining consistent directional trends. No significant breakout has occurred in the market structure, suggesting that the current phase is one of oscillatory correction. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, signaling a potential short-term recovery in momentum. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, while the KDJ and StochRSI values are yet to be confirmed. Volatility is holding steady at normal levels, and there is a noticeable stratification among the fast and slow indicators. Buying pressure appears concentrated locally, whereas selling pressure has not yet fully dissipated. Momentum distribution exhibits asymmetrical characteristics, reflecting ongoing competition between bulls and bears at this price level. The sustainability of the current trend remains to be verified. The nearest resistance level above is at the S1 level of 0.00809, approximately 0.7% away from the current price. The central pivot point at 0.00815 serves as a distant reference point. On the downside, the S2 level at 0.00805 provides near-term support, roughly 0.2% below the current price. The R1 level at 0.00819 acts as a secondary resistance zone. Overall, the key pivot structure is clearly defined, keeping price fluctuations confined within a well-established range. Traders should closely monitor how prices react to these levels.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of OneFootball Credits could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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OneFootball Credits ($OFC) is the token powering OneFootball’s football fan economy. Founded in 2008, OneFootball is a leading global football media platform. Now expanding beyond media, OneFootball Club introduces FanPass, an onchain fan identity system that lets clubs and brands recognize and reward fan engagement. With $OFC, OneFootball aims to turn 3.5 billion fans into active participants in a global self-sustaining fan economy.
For a more in-depth understanding of OneFootball Credits, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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