Omnity Network (OCT) Information The Asset Hub of the Bitcoin Ecosystem. Omnity is a fully on-chain and easy-to-use bridge for Bitcoin token holders. Official Website: https://www.omnity.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/10RSrGfj2Z-LmVhuAXX0Jon-9P9CO6k5ZNfS2hrQB72I/edit?tab=t.0#heading=h.5qlvro4pcib6 Block Explorer: https://explorer.omnity.network/ Buy OCT Now!

Market Cap: $ 4.30M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.30M
All-Time High: $ 6.991
All-Time Low: $ 0.03422018341808665
Current Price: $ 0.04303

Omnity Network (OCT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Omnity Network (OCT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OCT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OCT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OCT's tokenomics, explore OCT token's live price!

