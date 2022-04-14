Orbiter Finance (OBT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Orbiter Finance (OBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Orbiter Finance (OBT) Information Orbiter Finance is a ZK-tech-based interoperability protocol that enhances blockchain interactions' security, seamless interoperability, and reduces liquidity fragmentation through innovative solutions like a universal cross-chain protocol and Omni Account Abstraction, aiming to redefine the Web3 experience in the omni-chain era. Official Website: https://www.orbiter.finance Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4af322Ff4A6f2858F6B51E546B9EC499654493C5 Buy OBT Now!

Market Cap: $ 28.39M
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 4.40B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.52M
All-Time High: $ 0.033718
All-Time Low: $ 0.005968167189011321
Current Price: $ 0.006452

Orbiter Finance (OBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Orbiter Finance (OBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OBT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OBT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OBT's tokenomics, explore OBT token's live price!

