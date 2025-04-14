Orbiter Finance Logo

Orbiter Finance (OBT) Live Price Chart

-0.79%(1D)

OBT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Orbiter Finance (OBT) today is 0.01192 USD with a current market cap of $ 36.95M USD. OBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Orbiter Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 113.75K USD
- Orbiter Finance price change within the day is -0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.10B USD

Get real-time price updates of the OBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

OBT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Orbiter Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00009492-0.79%
30 Days$ -0.012332-50.85%
60 Days$ +0.00165+16.06%
90 Days$ +0.00192+19.20%
Orbiter Finance Price Change Today

Today, OBT recorded a change of $ -0.00009492 (-0.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Orbiter Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.012332 (-50.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Orbiter Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OBT saw a change of $ +0.00165 (+16.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Orbiter Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00192 (+19.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OBT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Orbiter Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Orbiter Finance (OBT)

Orbiter Finance is a ZK-tech-based interoperability protocol that enhances blockchain interactions' security, seamless interoperability, and reduces liquidity fragmentation through innovative solutions like a universal cross-chain protocol and Omni Account Abstraction, aiming to redefine the Web3 experience in the omni-chain era.

Orbiter Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Orbiter Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OBT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Orbiter Finance Price History

Tracing OBT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OBT's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Orbiter Finance (OBT)

Orbiter Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Orbiter Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Orbiter Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Orbiter Finance

Disclaimer

