What is OBORTECH (OBORTECH)

OBORTECH is a decentralized and democratic digital ecosystem pioneering DePIN in the supply chain industry via decentralized data control. It is an all-in-one simple solution to enable a digitized and traceable supply chain for RWA field. OBORTECH has 12 awards from multinational organizations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, PwC, World Bank, MIT Accelerator & Poland Prize, Fruit Logistica, Berlin Partner, etc.

OBORTECH is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OBORTECH investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check OBORTECH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about OBORTECH on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OBORTECH buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OBORTECH Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OBORTECH, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OBORTECH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OBORTECH price prediction page.

OBORTECH Price History

Tracing OBORTECH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OBORTECH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OBORTECH price history page.

How to buy OBORTECH (OBORTECH)

Looking for how to buy OBORTECH? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OBORTECH on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OBORTECH to Local Currencies

1 OBORTECH to VND ₫ 150.25626 1 OBORTECH to AUD A$ 0.0092588 1 OBORTECH to GBP ￡ 0.004395 1 OBORTECH to EUR € 0.0050982 1 OBORTECH to USD $ 0.00586 1 OBORTECH to MYR RM 0.0258426 1 OBORTECH to TRY ₺ 0.222973 1 OBORTECH to JPY ¥ 0.838566 1 OBORTECH to RUB ₽ 0.483157 1 OBORTECH to INR ₹ 0.5037256 1 OBORTECH to IDR Rp 99.322019 1 OBORTECH to KRW ₩ 8.323837 1 OBORTECH to PHP ₱ 0.3339028 1 OBORTECH to EGP ￡E. 0.2987428 1 OBORTECH to BRL R$ 0.0343396 1 OBORTECH to CAD C$ 0.0080868 1 OBORTECH to BDT ৳ 0.7119314 1 OBORTECH to NGN ₦ 9.4060618 1 OBORTECH to UAH ₴ 0.2419008 1 OBORTECH to VES Bs 0.41606 1 OBORTECH to PKR Rs 1.64373 1 OBORTECH to KZT ₸ 3.0346596 1 OBORTECH to THB ฿ 0.1964858 1 OBORTECH to TWD NT$ 0.1899226 1 OBORTECH to AED د.إ 0.0215062 1 OBORTECH to CHF Fr 0.0047466 1 OBORTECH to HKD HK$ 0.045415 1 OBORTECH to MAD .د.م 0.0542636 1 OBORTECH to MXN $ 0.1182548

OBORTECH Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OBORTECH, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OBORTECH What is the price of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) today? The live price of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) is 0.00586 USD . What is the market cap of OBORTECH (OBORTECH)? The current market cap of OBORTECH is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OBORTECH by its real-time market price of 0.00586 USD . What is the circulating supply of OBORTECH (OBORTECH)? The current circulating supply of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of OBORTECH (OBORTECH)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) is 0.047 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of OBORTECH (OBORTECH)? The 24-hour trading volume of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) is $ 1.19K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!